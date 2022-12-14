New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nano Dentistry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material Type, By Application, By End-user, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373203/?utm_source=GNW



Nano Dentistry Market Growth & Trends



The global nano dentistry market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2030., registering a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The rising oral diseases among people with the ng disposable income is expected to boost the nano dentistry market in the forecast period.



Nanodentistry is used to diagnose, treat, and prevents oral diseases.It can also be used to relieve pain and improve dental health.



This technology can be used to build virtually any product using atomic building blocks.Nanotechnology is being used with nanofillers to create impressions that precisely reflect patients’ oral details.



These nanofillers have superior hydrophilic features, better flow, and less spacing compared to traditional fillers.



The COVID-19 pandemic has considerably impacted the global dental implant market.With a significantly increasing number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, affected countries effectively shut down their manufacturing plants and established quarantine zones to contain the spread of infection, which has negatively impacted dental implant manufacturing.



The nano dentistry market was impacted by the advent of COVID-19 as elective dental procedures were shut down as it is a high-contact service. However, the nano dentistry market recovered steadily post-pandemic due to the rise in dental diseases and the increasing awareness about the procedures, and this is expected to drive the nano dentistry market growth.



North America region is currently the dominant region in terms of market share in nano dentistry market.Technological advancements enable minimal pain during procedures, precise diagnosis, reduced chair time, and high consumer awareness about nanodentistry technology.



Moreover, the increasing prevalence of oral diseases, coupled with the rising in the number of dental clinics & practitioners.As per the report of WHO, the number of tobacco users in the Americas region is projected to touch 126 Million by the end of 2025 which directly impacts oral health.



These factors are expected to boost the region’s nano dentistry market.



Nano Dentistry Market Report Highlights

• Nano ceramics dominated the market in 2022 as it offers easier clinical finishing and polishing without the need for a porcelain oven.

• Nano fillers are anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

• In 2022, tooth restoration held the largest market share owing to the rising prevalence of dental disorders such as dental caries.

• Dental clinics generated the maximum revenue share in 2022 due to the rising preference for diagnosis and treatment at dental clinics and an increase in the number of dental clinics is expected to drive the segment growth.

• Dental clinics dominated the market in 2022 and is also expected to exhibit highest growth over the forecast period

• North America held the largest market share in 2022 owing to an increase in the prevalence of oral diseases and growth in the adoption of advanced technologies in this region

• Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the introduction of novel technologies in countries such as Japan and China

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373203/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________