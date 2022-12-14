Umoja Biopharma Appoints Dieter Weinand as the Chair of its Board of Directors

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc., an immuno-oncology company pioneering off-the-shelf, integrated therapeutics that reprogram immune cells to treat patients with solid and hematologic malignancies, announced today the appointment of Dieter Weinand to its Board of Directors where he will take on the role of Chair, effective November 17, 2022.

“We are extremely pleased to have Dieter join Umoja as the Chair of our Board of Directors. As we wrap up this years’ activities and initiate our plans for 2023, Dieter’s deep expertise and business experience will be invaluable as we navigate a milestone-filled year continuing to deliver on critical value-drivers for Umoja,” said Andy Scharenberg, M.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Umoja.

Dieter Weinand added, “With the ENLIGHTen clinical trial underway and Umoja positioned to advance its platforms through multiple collaborations in 2022, this is an exciting time to be joining the Company. I am truly thrilled to be a part of this group as we continue to witness how Umoja’s pipeline products and synergistic platforms can tackle many of the challenges we currently see in oncology care and expand patient access to vital therapies.”

Dieter Weinand is the former CEO of Bayer Pharma AG and is an experienced business leader with over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He earned an M.S. in pharmacology and toxicology from Long Island University, New York, and a B.A. in biology from Concordia College, New York. During a career stretching back over 25 years, he has held various responsibilities in general management, commercial, operational, and strategic leadership roles, leading business operations globally, for companies including Bayer, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Sanofi. He also led the launch and marketing of products across numerous therapeutic categories, including primary care and clinical sub-specialties, including oncology. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Replimune (REPL), Member of the Board of Directors of Reunion Neuroscience (REUN), Chairman of the Board of Directors of ForeBio, Chairman of the Board of Mnemo, and Executive Chairman of the Board of ZielBioPharma.

About Umoja Biopharma

Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is an early clinical-stage company advancing an entirely new approach to immunotherapy. The Company is a transformative multi-platform immuno-oncology company founded with the goal of creating curative treatments for solid and hematological malignancies. Founded based on pioneering work performed at Seattle Children’s Research Institute and Purdue University, Umoja’s novel approach is powered by integrated cellular immunotherapy technologies including the VivoVec off-the-shelf in vivo delivery platform, iCIL off-the-shelf cell therapy platform, the RACR/CAR in vivo cell expansion/control platform, and the TumorTag targeting platform. Designed from the ground up to work together, these platforms are being developed to create and harness a powerful immune response in the body to directly, safely, and controllably attack cancer. Umoja believes that its approach can provide broader access to the most advanced immunotherapies and enable more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, visit http://umoja-biopharma.com/.

