Food Grade Bottles Market Sales to Surge at 4.3% CAGR Through 2032, Amid Increasing Consumption of Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic Beverages Worldwide | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global food grade bottles market is expected to reach US$ 3.0 Bn in 2022 and further grow at 4.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Overall sales of food grade bottles are expected to total US$ 4.6 Bn by 2032.



Rising production and consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and increasing demand for rigid packaging solutions across food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries are some of the key factors driving the demand for food grade bottles in the market.

Food grade bottles are specifically designed for the protection and safety of food and beverage products. These bottles are reusable, washable, and customizable in different shapes and sizes as per the requirement of the consumer. Further, they are lightweight and durable and are therefore increasingly being used for storing, transporting, and protecting food and beverage products, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

Rising demand for rigid containers such as bottles in the beverage industry along with design innovation by the food grade bottle manufacturers will create growth opportunities for the target market.

Similarly, the global food grade bottles market is anticipated to experience strong growth as a result of rising consumer demand for bottled water, juices, wine, beer, and several other beverage products.

Moreover, growing popularity of eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions like paper bottles and wooden bottles will further accelerate growth in the global food grade bottles industry during the next ten years.

With rising consumer demand for sustainable and ecological packaging solutions, manufacturers of food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals are shifting their preference towards paper based and wood based food grade bottles.

Although currently, plastic food grade bottles due to their recyclable, low cost, and lightweight features dominate the market, introduction of new regulations on plastic usage and growing awareness among consumer will create a conducive environment for sustainable bottles like paper bottles and wooden bottles during the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Food Grade Bottles Market

By material, the plastic segment is expected to hold around 48% of the market value share by the end of 2022.

of the market value share by the end of 2022. Based on capacity, the 10 to 50 Oz is anticipated to expand 1.5 times the current market value during 2022-2032.

times the current market value during 2022-2032. By end use, the beverage segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8 % during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. North America is estimated to hold a substantial share of the global food grade bottles market by the end of the forecast period.

The U.S. is expected to hold around 81% share of the North America food grade bottles market by the end of the forecast period.

share of the North America food grade bottles market by the end of the forecast period. China’s food grade bottles market is anticipated to grow 1.7x the current market value during the forecast period

“Rising consumer demand for beverage and food products along with innovative bottled packaging designs is expected to bolster the demand for food grade bottles. Furthermore, the easy applicability of a variety of caps and closures over food grade bottles provide a growth opportunity for the food grade bottles manufacturer” – says an FMI analyst

Growing Trend of Adopting Sustainability to Bolster the Growth of Food Grade Bottles Market

The growing trend of sustainability has prompted both manufacturers and end-use industries to shift their focus towards eco-friendly food grade packaging solutions. As a result, demand for food grade paper bottles and wood bottles across numerous industries which includes beverages, food, and others is set to grow at a robust pace during the forecast period.

The food grade paper bottles are not only limited to 100 percent biodegradability but also are compostable, recyclable, and renewable which ultimately results in causing negligible harm to the environment. As more end users prefer paper-based food grade bottles for their durability, sustainability, ease of handling, and optimum storage capacity across a range of end-use sectors, the demand for these bottles is gradually rising.

The majority of the leading beverage firms are gradually starting to use food grade paper bottles to boost their brand value and adhere to sustainability standards since these products are produced with innovative designs that increase brand exposure. Brands like Carlsberg and Coca-Cola are collaborating with manufacturers of paper-based food-grade bottles to produce innovative packaging that helps cut down on the amount of plastic needed to produce bottles.

Coca-Cola has gained recognition for working with Paboco to find substitutes for plastic bottles. Overall, the evolving and growing trend of adopting sustainability will bolster the growth of the food grade bottles market.

Who is Winning?

Key players operating in the global food grade bottles market are Berry Global Group, Amcor plc, O-I Glass, Inc., Graham Packaging Company, Silgan Plastic Food Containers, and Ardagh Group. Also, some of the other noticeable players in the market include Vektropack, Frapak Packaging, Alpla Group, Vetropack Holding Ltd., Pretium Packaging, PAPACKS SALES GmbH, and others.

These players are continuously focusing on introducing new products and establishing recycling facilities to stay relevant in the market.

Food Grade Bottles Industry by Category

By Material:

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Others (Wood, Paper, etc.)

By Capacity:

Less than 10 Oz

10 to 50 Oz

More than 50 Oz





By End Use:

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Oceania





