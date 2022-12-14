New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Linker, By Condition, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373201/?utm_source=GNW



Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market Growth & Trends



The global antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 25.79 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period. The factors driving the industry growth include the complex nature of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) contributing to the demand for contract manufacturing, the increasing number of research on antibody therapies, and the rise in cancer incidence. During the pandemic, the clinical trials for cancer were stopped for a short period. However, owing to the severity of the disease, the trials were started again. As per the IQVIA Oncology Trends Report 2022, the number of clinical trials for cancer is growing.



The IQVIA report states that there was a 56% increase in oncology clinical trials between 2016 and 2021.This number of clinical studies is expected to rise even further owing to the growing prevalence of cancer worldwide.



This is expected to support the ADC development and manufacturing activities, thus supporting industry growth post-pandemic.Antibody drug conjugates have high efficiency in treating cancer as it only targets the cancerous cells and does not affect the healthy cells of the body.



As a result, several biopharmaceutical companies have received significant funding for ADC-related research.



For instance, in October 2022, Mablink Bioscience, raise USD 31 million from Series A funding to build its antibody drug conjugate pipeline.Thus, heavy investments in the R&D of ADCs are expected to improve their availability in the coming years and thus support the demand for ADC contract manufacturing.



In September 2021, the U.S. FDA provided accelerated approval for ADC tisotumab vedotin-tftv for treating adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression or after chemotherapy. Such approvals, in the coming years, are expected to boost the demand for contract manufacturing services for ADC.



Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

• By condition, the lymphoma segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

• A significant number of ADCs under development for lymphoma and collaborations for ADC-related research for lymphoma are supporting the growth of the segment over the forecast period

• Based on the linker, the cleavable linker segment accounted for the maximum share of the overall revenue in 2022

• Extensive use of cleavable linker technology in ADC and a greater number of cleavable linker-based products in the pipeline are the factors responsible for the segment growth

• Asia Pacific dominated the global industry in 2022 and accounted for the maximum revenue share

• This is due to the robust improvements in R&D activities in emerging markets and low-cost manufacturing in the region as compared to that of developed countries

