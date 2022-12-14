New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chronic Wound Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End-use And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373200/?utm_source=GNW



Chronic Wound Care Market Growth & Trends



The global chronic wound care market size is expected to reach a value of USD 17.6 billion by 2030. It is projected to register a CAGR of 4.07% from 2023 to 2030. Diabetes may increase the overall frequency and complexity of wounds such as infections, ulcerations (leg or foot ulcers), and chronic wounds, including surgical & traumatic wounds. For instance, according to a research article published in March 2021 by ScienceDirect, the prevalence of diabetes is expected to increase to 120 million people in 2030, thereby propelling market growth.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has created large-scale opportunities for local manufacturers.Due to the restrictions on movement at international borders, the supply chain of major players has been disrupted.



This has created an opportunity for local players to enter the market and meet the unmet demands of the end-users.The rising number of cases has led to a shortage of medical supplies; thus, local players are manufacturing products on a larger scale to meet the growing need.



Moreover, to enhance their foothold in the market, key companies are adopting various plans and policies to gain a higher market share.



Technological advancements are projected to have a significant impact on the advanced wound care industry in the coming years.The quality of life of patients suffering from chronic wounds improves as technology advances and becomes more affordable.



Traditional wound care and closure products are gradually being replaced by advanced wound care & closure products due to their efficacy and effectiveness in wound management by allowing quicker healing.



Chronic Wound Care Market Report Highlights

• Advanced wound dressing was identified as the highest revenue-generating segment in 2022 due to its major usage in the treatment of chronic and non-healing wounds

• In 2022, foam dressing was the highest revenue-generating advanced wound dressings sub-segment as this dressing absorbs moisture that aids in maintaining the integrity of the tissue

• The hospitals segment held the largest revenue share amongst various end-use channels in 2022, owing to increasing footfall. Also, surgical wound care dressings and NPWT are predominantly suitable for treatment in hospital

• North America held the largest revenue share in the market in 2022 due to the availability of skilled professionals and improvement in healthcare infrastructure

