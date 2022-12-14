Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Equipment Rental Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global construction equipment rental market size reached US$ 102.55 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 144.82 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.92% during 2021-2027.



Construction equipment rental refers to the practice of leasing heavy machinery for earthmoving, material handling, concrete mixing and performing related tasks.

There are majorly two types of equipment rental models available in the market. The wet hiring model involves the rental of construction equipment along with personnel to operate and maintain the equipment. On the other hand, under the dry hiring model, the equipment is operated and maintained by in-house specialists of the enterprise.

Renting is more cost-effective as it involves paying a lower maintenance fee and fewer technical charges. This practice also aids the organization in evading initial purchase costs, market fluctuations, depreciation and storage issues in comparison to purchasing first-hand equipment.



Construction Equipment Rental Market Trends:



The thriving construction industry across the globe, along with the increasing investments in infrastructural development, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With rapid population expansion and growing consumer expenditure capacity, there has emerged an imminent need for the evolution of the residential and public infrastructural sectors.

Consequently, governments of various countries, along with numerous private stakeholders, are investing significantly and undertaking projects for an overall framework development of their respective economies. Additionally, the emerging trend of automation in the construction industry is another major growth-inducing factor.

Rental companies are now providing technologically advanced machinery that is equipped with artificial intelligence (AI), along with professional operators and drivers. This aids in reducing the overall costs for the lessee/organization, thus enhancing operational efficiency. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, the increasing trend of smart cities, and the development of advanced equipment with sustainable and eco-friendly features, are projected to drive the market further.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021 Billion102.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027 Billion144.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ahern Rentals Inc., Boels Rental, Caterpillar Inc., Finning International Inc., H&E Equipment Services Inc., Herc Rentals Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. (Hitachi Ltd.), Liebherr-International AG, Nishio Rent All Vietnam Co. Ltd, Ramirent Oy, United Rentals Inc. and Kanamoto Co. Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global construction equipment rental market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global construction equipment rental market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the equipment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the propulsion system?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global construction equipment rental market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Construction Equipment Rental Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

6.1 Earthmoving

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Excavator

6.1.2.2 Loader

6.1.2.3 Backhoe

6.1.2.4 Motor Grader

6.1.2.5 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Material Handling

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Key Segments

6.2.2.1 Crawler Crane

6.2.2.2 Trailer-Mounted Crane

6.2.2.3 Truck-Mounted Crane

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Concrete and Road Construction

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Propulsion System

7.1 Electric

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 ICE

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Residential

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Industrial

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Ahern Rentals Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Boels Rental

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Caterpillar Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Finning International Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 H&E Equipment Services Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 Herc Rentals Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. (Hitachi Ltd.)

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Liebherr-International AG

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Nishio Rent All Vietnam Co. Ltd

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Ramirent Oy

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 United Rentals Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Kanamoto Co. Ltd.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

