invIOs to present at Biotech Showcase

VIENNA, Austria, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- invIOs GmbH (“invIOs”), a privately held biotechnology company developing novel therapies for cancer, today announces that CEO Peter Llewellyn-Davies will present a corporate update during the upcoming Biotech Showcase 2023 meeting in January.



Peter and CMSO Dr Romana Gugenberger are available for meetings with potential investors and partners in San Francisco during the Biotech Showcase / JP Morgan Healthcare Conference week.

Meetings can be requested through the Biotech Showcase partnering platform or by contacting invIOs at investors@invios.com

Details of the invIOs presentation at Biotech Showcase are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Time: 10:15 AM

Track: Franciscan D (Ballroom Level)

About invIOs

invIOs is a privately held biotech company based in Vienna, Austria, focusing on the discovery and development of innovative cancer immunotherapies.

EPiC, invIOs’s proprietary cell therapy platform for intracellularly modifying gene expression, enables rapid treatment of patients in an out-patient setting using their own fresh immune cells. Once clinically validated, this novel concept will allow access to and treatment for indications not previously addressable by immunotherapy. The first EPiC-based candidate, APN401, is already being evaluated in human patients.

APN401 is the first candidate treatment that leverages the EPiC platform. It is a first-in-class out-patient approach to strengthen immune reactivity by targeting the intracellular master checkpoint inhibitor Cbl-b. APN401 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

INV441, the second candidate from the EPiC platform, is a tumor-specific cell therapy that targets Cbl-b to activate local, tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). It is in pre-clinical evaluation for the treatment of patients with glioblastoma.

Thirdly, INV501 is a novel small molecule candidate designed to activate anti-tumor immune responses. It addresses a novel, undisclosed IO target.

For further information, please visit www.invios.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

invIOs

Peter Morley

Head of Communications

T +43 1 8656577 121

Email: investors@invios.com

MC Services AG

Raimund Gabriel, Dr. Regina Lutz, Laurie Doyle

T +49 89 210 228 0

Email: invios@mc-services.eu