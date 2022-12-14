Hound Labs, Inc. Announces Partnership with Cynergy Wellness, Inc.

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hound Labs, Inc., a leader in automated, accurate, and analytical technologies and creators of the HOUND® CANNABIS BREATHALYZER,1 today announces its partnership with Cynergy Wellness, Inc., a privately-owned provider of nationwide physician services for workplace screening and consumer health. Under the terms of the partnership, employers using the HOUND® CANNABIS BREATHALYZER will have the option to access Cynergy’s Medical Review Officer (MRO) services as part of their drug testing programs.



The partnership supports a novel approach to cannabis testing by enabling employers to develop workday-specific cannabis testing policies that enhance an employer’s capacity to attract and retain talent in today’s labor market. The HOUND® CANNABIS BREATHALYZER will provide objective, instrument-read results on-site within minutes, giving employers data about recent cannabis use that impacts the workday, aligning with cannabis policies to balance workplace safety and employee fairness.

“Hound Labs is building partnerships with industry leaders such as Cynergy, who recognize the changing needs of employers and employees as access to legal cannabis spreads,” said Nina M. French, President of Employer and Law Enforcement Solutions at Hound Labs. “Employers and employees are sending a clear message – they expect their workplaces to balance SAFETY + FAIRNESS™. Our partnership with Cynergy provides another resource for those employers who want assistance creating and managing workday cannabis testing policies.”

Cynergy provides Medical Review Officer expertise to employers, enabling conversations with employees that address substance use and safety risks at work. They also help employers update workplace testing programs and policies that reflect the changing public policy landscape around cannabis legalization. Employers can use MRO services to help ensure the integrity of the testing process – verifying legitimate medical explanations and ensuring adherence to established policies that protect safety for both employers and employees.

“Our nationally recognized physician practice has always been at the center of workplace safety innovation, helping clients to enforce critical safety initiatives in harmony with individual privacy and therapeutic choice,” said Angela Moore, CEO of Cynergy. “The HOUND® CANNABIS BREATHALYZER addresses the concerns of some employers who have stopped testing for cannabis. When employers understand that positive results indicate use within hours of the test, we can broker more effective conversations between employers and employees that facilitate mutual understanding of the next steps, ensure safeguards for confirmation, oversee the medical review, and facilitate alignment with company policies.”

“As our customers prepare to conduct cannabis breath testing in the coming months, our growing ecosystem of partners will be prepared to help them navigate their new cannabis testing policies focused on deterring use during the workday,” continued Hound Labs’ French.

For more information about the HOUND® CANNABIS BREATHALYZER, connect with the Hound Labs sales team.

About Hound Labs, Inc.

Hound Labs’ ultra-sensitive, automated, accurate, and analytical technologies will pave the way to practical and fair solutions for leading public health and safety issues. The Company’s first solution, the HOUND® CANNABIS BREATHALYZER, allows employers and law enforcement to identify recent cannabis use in the breath. Dr. Mike Lynn, emergency room physician, reserve deputy sheriff, and former venture capitalist, founded Hound Labs, Inc. in 2014. Benchmark, EEC, Icon Ventures, Intrinsic Capital Partners, NFP Ventures, Tuatara Capital, and individual investors have funded the Company.

About Cynergy Wellness, Inc.

Cynergy is a privately held provider of physician services and technology solutions that support national workplace safety programs, occupational health screening, and employee/consumer health. Our certified MRO physicians, nurses, and team of industry experts focus on the needs of employers, schools, government entities and employees/consumers who seek frictionless access to health and safety screening innovation. For more information about Cynergy, contact us at info@cynergymro.com.

