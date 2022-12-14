Field Trip Health & Wellness To Webcast Live at the KCSA Mental Health Conference on December 15th

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. (TSXV: FTHW) (the "Company" or “Field Trip”), a global leader in the delivery of psychedelic therapies, today announced that Ronan Levy, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Field Trip Health & Wellness, will webcast live at the KCSA Mental Health Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Thursday, December 15th, 2022.



DATE: December 15, 2022

TIME: 11:00 a.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Ub0iE3

A recording of the webcast presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Field Trip’s investor relations website following the events.

The Field Trip management team will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings following the conference. For institutional investors to schedule a meeting, please contact fieldtripIR@kcsa.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Provided a business update and reported fiscal second quarter 2023 results.

and reported fiscal second quarter 2023 results. Launched Freedom by Field Trip™ , a first-of-its-kind one-year hybrid ketamine therapy program that blends the power of psychedelic-assisted therapies with holistic wellness support.

, a first-of-its-kind one-year hybrid ketamine therapy program that blends the power of psychedelic-assisted therapies with holistic wellness support. Announced the relaunch and refresh of its award-winning psychedelic app, now named Field Trip.

the relaunch and refresh of its award-winning psychedelic app, now named Field Trip. Strengthened leadership team with two executive appointments.

About Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd.

With a large global community of psychedelic-interested people, proprietary psychedelic therapies that generate transformative results for people in the treatment of mental health conditions and a brand and share of voice that is reaching millions of people, Field Trip is a center of gravity for the psychedelic renaissance.

Learn more at https://www.meetfieldtrip.com , https://www.fieldtriphealth.com and https://www.fieldtriphealth.nl .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Ronan Levy

Chairman & CEO

(416) 505-0929

ronan@fieldtriphealth.com

Investor contacts:

Phil Carlson / Sophia Bashford

KCSA Strategic Communications

(646) 573-0776) / (929 246-7307)

fieldtripIR@kcsa.com