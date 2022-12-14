STEADRIGHT ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MR. BRENT ROCHON TO ITS CRITICAL MINERALS BOARD

Huntsville, ONT., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE: SCM) (“Steadright” or the “Company”) Is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brent Rochon to the Board of Directors. Brent brings a deep knowledge in the metal mining industry, holding a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering along with his extensive experience as a sales and marketing professional. Brent retired from Vale (NYSE: VALE) in 2021 after 22 years as VP of Marketing in both copper and nickel, prior to that Brent was with Teck-Cominco for 13 years as commercial sales Director in base and precious metals. Brent brings his knowledge, skills and experience in the critical metal markets. Brent’s wealth of global connections will provide guidance in all business matters for Steadright’s future.



Steadright’s CEO John Morgan commented, “Mr. Rochon is an invaluable asset to Steadright’s team as we continue to build the company. I am excited to work on the highly encouraging historical critical mineral results that is being navigated by Robert Palkovits, V.P. of Exploration and his team of world class professionals. We are very excited to have a board member as experienced as Mr. Rochon come onboard to help us rapidly advance our goals of exploring for a better tomorrow.”

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a junior mining exploration company established in 2019 and incorporated in the Province of Ontario. Steadright currently holds an option on its RAM property, specifically in Port Cartier, Gaspe Bay Region of Quebec Canada, which is accessible by route 138. The RAM Project, is comprised of 4,201 acres. The RAM property is located on a highly prospective geological unit and historically has been under explored for Ni, Co, Cu and precious metals. Steadright also has an option agreement for the B2 Project exploring for Cu, Ag located in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec.

