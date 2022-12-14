SoHum Living Soils® Receives OIM Certification of Registration

This Registration Ensures SoHum Products are Compliant With all California Regulations for Organic Materials

LAKEWOOD, CO, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMJ) (“ACC” or “Company”), a business-to-business cannabis consulting solutions provider and licensed owner operator, is pleased to announce that our subsidiary company SoHum Living Soils® has received Organic Input Material (OIM) certification from the California Department of Food and Agriculture. This certification ensures that SoHum products are compliant with all California regulations for organic materials, and it establishes SoHum as a premium living soil product.

“We’re extremely excited about receiving this certification. SoHum Living Soils® is dedicated to clean green organic cultivation, and compliance with California’s OIM Program is another recognition that SoHum products deliver the finest quality organic materials available,” said Ellis Smith, chairman and founder of American Cannabis Company.

The Organic Input Material (OIM) Program registers fertilizing materials to be used in organic crop and food production. OIM registered products must be verified to comply with the California Fertilizing Materials Law and Regulations and USDA National Organic Program Standards.

As part of this certification, SoHum products have been registered with the Fertilizing Materials Inspection Program (FMIP), an industry-funded program ensuring consumers receive materials that adhere to the quality and quantity guaranteed on the product label. FMIP products undergo routine sampling and inspections to ensure these standards are maintained over time.

SoHum Living Soils® now has triple certification. In 2021, they received Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) and Clean Green Certification. OMRI is an international nonprofit organization that reviews and approves products for use in organic production and processing. The Clean Green Certification Program provides a process to hold cannabis products to the same high standards associated with organic growing that are applied to produce. Very few soil products have all three certifications.

About American Cannabis Company, Inc.

American Cannabis Company, Inc. offers clean green solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis and hemp industries. We utilize our industry expertise to provide business planning and market assessment services, assist state licensing procurement, create business infrastructure and operational best practices. The Company currently owns and operates Naturaleaf in Colorado Springs, Colorado. This medically licensed entity consists of three (3) retail dispensaries, one (1) commercial cultivation facility, and one (1) non-volatile extraction operation. American Cannabis Company has also developed SoHum Living Soils® – Winner of the High Times S.T.A.S.H. Award for “Best Potting Mix”, OMRI Listed®, and Clean Green Certified®.

Cannabis Remains an Illegal Schedule 1 Drug Under Federal Law

Thirty-five states, including Colorado, the District of Columbia and four U.S. Territories currently have laws broadly legalizing cannabis in some form for either medicinal and/or recreational use governed by state specific laws and regulations. Although legalized in some states, cannabis is a “Schedule 1” drug under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) (“CSA”) and is illegal under federal law. Cannabis and its derivatives are viewed as being highly addictive and having no medical value. The United States Drug Enforcement Agency enforces the Controlled Substances Act, and persons violating it are subject to federal criminal prosecution.

As a result of the November 2020 federal elections, and the election of Joseph R. Biden as president, it is expected that the federal government will move to amend parts of the

CSA and deschedule cannabis as a Schedule 1 drug.

In late January, 2021, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers are in the process of merging various cannabis bills, including his own legalization legislation. He is working to enact reform in this Congressional session. This would include the Marijuana Freedom and Opportunity Act, that would federally de-schedule cannabis, reinvest tax revenue into communities most affected by the drug war, and fund efforts to expunge prior cannabis records. It is likely that the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act would be incorporated.

Other federal legislation under review for possible submission includes the SAFE Banking Act (or Secure and Fair Enforcement Act), a bill that would allow cannabis companies to access the federally-insured banking system and capital markets without the risk of federal enforcement action, and the Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States Act (or STATES Act), a bill that seeks protections for businesses and individuals in states that have legalized and comply with state laws).

Notably with respect to our business, on November 1, 2019, Colorado Bill HB-19-1090, was passed and made effective. This law allows publicly traded corporations to apply for and qualify for the ownership of Colorado cannabis licenses. Other states that have legalized cannabis for recreational and/or medicinal use restrict public companies from owning interests in state cannabis licenses altogether, or have enacted regulations which make it difficult for corporations to comply with application requirements, including all shareholders submitting to and passing background checks.

On September 18, 2020, Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED), approved the Company’s application for suitability, establishing the Company as one of the few publicly traded companies authorized to acquire and operate various cannabis licenses throughout Colorado, in both the recreational and medical markets.