David J. Hayes, Former Special Assistant to the U.S. President for Climate Policy Joins Hydrostor as Strategic Advisor to the Board

TORONTO, CANADA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrostor Inc. (Hydrostor), a leading long duration energy storage (LDES) solution provider, announced today the appointment of David J. Hayes as a strategic advisor to its Board of Directors. In this capacity, he will provide leadership and guidance to the Board and executive team as they continue their expansion in the LDES market in North America, Australia and internationally.

Most recently, Hayes served in the Biden Administration as Special Assistant to the President for Climate Policy where he worked on clean energy deployment issues. During this time he was also a senior member of National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy’s White House team, which is advancing the Biden administration’s climate, conservation, and clean energy priorities.

“The scope of David’s experience is extraordinary, and we are privileged to have him join the Hydrostor team at this defining point in our growth,” said Hydrostor Independent Board Director Judith (Judi) Johansen. “His career in renewable energy strategy and policy clearly reflects a knowledge and passion which aligns perfectly with Hydrostor’s strategic vision.”

Hydrostor Chief Executive Officer, Curtis VanWalleghem said, “David’s experience and expertise in climate and clean energy policy will be invaluable as Hydrostor enables the energy transition through the deployment of our advanced compressed air energy storage (A-CAES) solution.”

The announcement comes as development progresses on Hydrostor’s Willow Rock project in California (500MW - 4,000MWh) and on its Silver City project in Australia (200MW - 1,600MWh). On completion, Willow Rock will be one of the largest standalone energy storage deployments in California, supporting the retirement of fossil-fired generation and maximizing renewable energy integration. Silver City will be one of the largest renewable mini-grids globally, able to support Australia’s National Electricity Market with dispatchable energy services and unlock renewable energy in the region that is currently being constrained by network capacity limitations. Both projects will provide low-cost, reliable, non-emitting capacity for network operators and customers.

About Hydrostor Inc.

Hydrostor is a leading large-scale, long duration energy storage solution provider supporting the energy transition to sustainable, low-impact, cost-effective, and reliable electricity system. Hydrostor is advancing a significant pipeline of projects internationally using its patented Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) technology. A-CAES (pronounced “case”) integrates compressed air, underground caverns, and water with proven components from traditional mining and gas operations to build scalable energy storage systems. A-CAES experiences zero efficiency degradation over a 50+ year lifetime and is optimized for system sizes of 100 MWs and above with 5 hours up to multi-day storage duration. Hydrostor is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Canadian Pension Plan, Business Development Bank of Canada, Canoe Financial, Lorem Partners and ArcTern Ventures. Follow us on LinkedIn

To learn more, visit https://www.hydrostor.ca/

