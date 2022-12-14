English Finnish

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes, Company announcement, 14 December 2022 at 3:00 p.m.



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: Financial calendar and Annual General Meeting in 2023

During the year 2023, BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc (”BBS”) will publish the financial information as follows:

Financial Statements Release for the year 2022 will be published on 24 February 2023 at 3.00 p.m.

Half-year financial report January-June 2023 will be published on 25 August 2023

The Annual Report for the year 2022 will be published during the week 13/2023 the latest.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 28 April 2023. Company’s Board of Directors will convene the meeting at a later date.

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO

More information:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO

tel. +358 40 7080 307

e-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi

Certified Advisor: Nordic Certified Adviser AB,+46 70 551 67 29,

info@certifiedadviser.se

BBS in brief

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes is a health technology company that started operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of severe bone fractures and lumber problems. Our goal is to provide a new generation of medical products for the treatment of bone damage in orthopaedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical sector, development and research requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have evidence of this for over 20 years. Our activities are characterised by top expertise, innovation and employees who are enthusiastic and committed to their work. The ARTEBONE ® in the final stages of product development, and we are looking for a CE marking that enables commercialisation in the EU. We are a company in Oulu with a pharmaceutical factory permit in Reisjärvi.

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj:n shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi