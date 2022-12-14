Mitchell Grindley Joins Charlesbank as Executive Advisor

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlesbank Capital Partners is pleased to announce that Mitchell Grindley has joined the firm as an Executive Advisor. Mr. Grindley spent his career at Plaskolite, a global leader in the production of acrylic sheet and polymer, most recently serving as Executive Chairman. In his new role, he will evaluate and source new industrial investment opportunities.

Mr. Grindley’s leadership track record spans over 40 years at Plaskolite, a former Charlesbank portfolio company based in Columbus, Ohio. The company specializes in the manufacturing of transparent thermoplastic sheet products, with a focus on customized, niche products for a wide variety of applications. He began his career there in 1981, becoming Vice President of Sales and Marketing in 1985, Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors in 1993, and President and CEO in 2015. He was named Executive Chairman in 2020. During his tenure, Mr. Grindley identified and managed 18 global and domestic acquisitions for the company.

“Mitchell is a proven business leader and value-added advisor who was instrumental in helping Plaskolite acquire and integrate large, scale assets to expand its addressable market and increase exposure to growth segments,” said Brandon White, Charlesbank Managing Director. “His leadership and vision as CEO during our investment helped to nearly double EBITDA and more than triple the value of our investment. We are delighted to be working with him again and are confident his deep experience will be of immense benefit to Charlesbank.”



Mr. Grindley previously served on the Board of Ohio Venture Capital Fund, which oversees the Ohio Capital Fund, a portfolio of seed and early-stage capital investments for the state. He was appointed to the role by Ohio Governor John Kasich in 2012.

Mr. Grindley is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He and his wife, Christine, are involved with Christ Child and Faith Mission, an organization that is focused on the homeless of Central Ohio. He also serves on the Board at Kipp Columbus School. (Kipp, the Knowledge is Power Program, is a national network of free, open-enrollment, college preparatory public schools dedicated to preparing students in underserved communities for success in college and life.)

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, as well as opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

Contact:

Maura M. Turner

617-619-5457

mturner@charlesbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c0ced7f-8938-4574-9657-c58e547277bc