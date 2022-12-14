Global Rice Market Report 2022: Support from Governments in Developing Countries and Demand for Higher Quality Rice in Gulf States Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rice Market, Size, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As per the report, Global Rice Market will be US$ 315.6 Billion by the end of the year 2027. Rice is the staple foodstuff of over half of the world's population, with over 700 million tons produced each year. While most rice is consumed in the nations where it is grown, increased demand benefits the worldwide rice trade. Furthermore, most rice is farmed and consumed across Asia, from Pakistan to Japan. As a result, Asia is referred to as 'Rice-producing Asia,' excluding Mongolia and Central Asia.



Global Rice Market Size is expanding at a CAGR of 4.97% from 2021 to 2027



Rice, a staple food in many industrialized and developing countries, has long been regarded as a strategic commodity, susceptible to various government controls and interventions. On the other hand, rice is a vital wage commodity and cash crop for workers in non-agricultural industries. Support from governments and other organizations in developing countries, technological advancements, and demand for higher-quality rice from Gulf countries during festive seasons drive the global rice industry.



Global Rice Consumption Markets



Unlike maize and wheat, most rice is consumed locally and does not enter foreign markets. Nonetheless, the worldwide rice trade has grown in volume. A limited number of exporting countries engage with many importing countries in the global rice trade. China, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar, Japan, and Brazil are all covered in our report. According to our research, China has continually been the world's most significant rice consumer.



China, India, and Bangladesh Key Producers in the Global Market



Production and domestic price variations may force countries to enter and depart the international market in substantial numbers. Furthermore, bad weather may lead to higher domestic pricing due to lower production, encouraging purchases from the global market. Despite the scenario, China, India, and Bangladesh remain the world's top three rice producers, according to our analysis.



Philippines Rice Import Forecast Extensive Market



The import markets for the Philippines, the EU-27, China, Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Iraq, and Senegal are all included in our report. According to our analysis, following quantitative limits on rice imports, the Philippines is the largest rice importer. Through the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund, the Philippines Department of Agriculture also implements projects to boost production through improved quality seeds, machinery, farm loans, and extension.



India, Thailand, and Vietnam Exports Experiences Significant Presence in the Market



The export market in India, Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan, and the United States is examined in our report. China, Myanmar, Cambodia, Uruguay, and Paraguay are involved. According to our analysis, due to their proximity and competitive rates, India, Thailand, and Vietnam are typically the leading suppliers to the worldwide market. These key rice exporters have lower import taxes than other countries. Aside from enhanced production, government rules, and controllable prices from conventional suppliers, export operations are greatly aided by these reasons.



