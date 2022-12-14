Aesthetic Medicine Market to cross USD 61 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aesthetic medicine market value is estimated to exceed USD 61 billion by 2032, as per a recent research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Changing beauty standards and increasing awareness regarding aesthetic procedures as the chief drivers of the aesthetic medicine industry trends. Furthermore, the mounting demand for minimally invasive or non-invasive procedures to enhance physical appearance is providing notable growth opportunities for market growth. The surging occurrences of obesity, congenital face deformities, high awareness among people regarding aesthetic procedures, and the prevalence of aging and dull skin among the elderly population base are also foreseen to benefit the market outlook.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2687







Technological advancements to define the non-surgical aesthetic medicine market outlook

Non-surgical segment exceeded more than USD 10.5 billion in revenue in 2022. Non-surgical treatments offer fast improvements and help in bypassing the risks and complications associated with surgical treatments. They are also preferred among the geriatric population due to low procedural risks related to laser therapy and skin rejuvenation treatments, along with delayed recovery time, and procedural threats involved in surgical therapies, which is foreseen to boost non-surgical aesthetic treatments.

Introduction of advanced devices to increase energy-based aesthetic medicine industry revenue

Energy-based aesthetic medicine segment registered a 24% revenue share in the aesthetic medicine market in 2022. The segment growth is attributed to positive efforts by several existing players, along with new firms that introduce novel devices to provide aesthetic benefits with minimal invasion and greater efficacy. Moreover, these devices have multiple applications, including liposuction, non-surgical fat reduction, hair removal, body contouring, scar treatment, and more, thereby bolstering segment growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 201 pages with 463 market data tables & 15 figures & charts from the report, “Aesthetic Medicine Market Statistics By Type (Non-surgical, Surgical), Product (Energy-based {Laser-based Aesthetic Device, Radiofrequency (RF)-based Aesthetic Device, Light-based Aesthetic Device, Ultrasound Aesthetic Device}, Non Energy-based {Botulinum Toxin, Dermal Fillers, Implants [Facial Implants, Breast Implants]}), Gender (Male {18 Years and Below, 19-34 Years, 35-50 Years, 51-64 Years, 65 Years and Above}, Female {18 Years and Below, 19-34 Years, 35-50 Years, 51-64 Years, 65 Years and Above}), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Beauty Centres & Medical Spas, Dermatology Clinics, Home Settings), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/aesthetic-medicine-market



Significant rise of dermatological disorders to augment dermatology clinics segment revenues

Aesthetic medicine market from dermatology clinics segment is projected to account for over 13% business share by 2032. The soaring number of people suffering from various dermatological disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, and eczema, is encouraging the use of aesthetic medicine in dermatological clinics. Furthermore, the mounting number of dermatological clinics around the world is expected to supplement product adoption.

Expansion of healthcare centers to aid North America industry growth

North America aesthetic medicine market held more than 51% industry share in 2022. The region may emerge as a major hub for this industry owing to the rising disposable income of the population base and rapid urbanization. Furthermore, surging expenditure on healthcare in the region is poised to augment the demand for aesthetic medicine in medical facilities, which is set to fuel the overall market statistics.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2687



Product innovation to remain a key growth strategy

The strategic landscape of the aesthetic medicine market is primed to witness a series of product innovations, acquisitions, and partnerships by firms to boost their market presence. Some of the key aesthetic medicine industry players profiled in the report include Allergan, Syneron Candela, Galderma, Lumenis, Inc, Alma Lasers, Merz Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Cutera, Inc., PhotoMedex, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Cynosure, and others.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



