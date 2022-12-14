Metal Fabrication Service Market [2022-2029] | Paradigm Shift to Automated Fabrication to Boost Market Growth

Pune, India, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increase in demand for automated manufacturing systems across the globe is driving the global metal fabrication service size. Adoption of robotics, computer-aided engineering, and ERP software helps in making manufacturing facilities safe, enhances productivity, and reduces the labor cost. In its latest upcoming report titled, “Metal Fabrication Service Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service Type (Punching, Stamping, Forming, Welding, Cutting, Polishing, Others), By Material (Steel, Aluminum, Other), By End-User Industry (Oil and Gas, Construction, Aerospace, Marine, Automotive, Military, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029,” Fortune Business Insights™ predicts a positive growth for the market during the forecast year.

Industrial Developments

August 2019: Appolo Heating, Inc. and J&J Sheet Metal Works, LLC are two subsidiaries of Moro Corporation. J&J is set to add fabrication, installation, and BIM modeling services to augment Appolo Heating. They together will provide an integrated service and product, which would help strengthen their position in the market.

July 2019: Smucker Laser has added a new Press Brake in order to add Metal Bending Service in the current Metal Fabrication and Laser Cutting Services. The Safan Darley E-Brake 200-4100 Ultra NS 6-axis was added for complex bending capabilities.





Drivers and Restraints

Presence of technological advancements is witnessed in the metal fabrication market. With an array of benefits over manual fabrication, automated fabrication is likely to propel the metal fabrication market growth in upcoming years. The benefits include lowering prices of metal fabrication services in industry operations using automated fabrication. Additionally, adopting to automated fabrication has resulted in increased efficiency in metal fabrication services around the world. Apart from this, automated fabrication results in fewer mishaps during fabrication process. Rise in alternate technologies such as the Additive technology that uses 3D designs to fabricate metals, is seen as a deterring factor in market growth to some extent.



Metal fabrication is one of the integral part of industrial operations. It involves several processes that are used to cut, shape, or mold metal structures into final product. Aluminum, brass, copper, gold, and iron, are some of the examples of metal types involved in metal fabrication. The report offers detailed analysis and research during the forecast period (2019-2026) using research methodologies such as PESTEL analysis and SWOT analysis. Furthermore, the report characterizes the market based on several growth parameters such as the drivers or trends, challenges. It further enlists the key competitors present in competitive landscape and the strategies adopted by them that include mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, and other strategies to gain market presence.



Competitive Landscape

Core Industrial Partners Acquires Cal-X Inc. to Strengthen its Position

Several key players in the metal fabrication service market are planning to adopt strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to achieve maximum market share in the forthcoming years. In addition to this, they are planning to launch automated fabrication services or products with an aim to increase efficiency and gain an edge in the competitive market.





Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific to Remain Dominant; Automation to Swell North America & Europe Market

In terms of region, the market is grouped into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Out of these, Asia-Pacific comprising of India, Japan, China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, is expected to remain dominant and rise further owing to increasing industrial activities. Furthermore, government initiatives like the “Make in India” and “Make in China 2025” is expected to help the metal fabrication market positively. On the other hand, North America and Europe is likely to grow steadily backed by adopting automated metal fabrication services. Low cost of automated fabrication services will further increase the market revenue in these regions. Moreover, rapid infrastructure growth in Middle-East and Africa would drive market growth in the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most prominent companies operating in the global metal fabrication service market. They are as follows:



Helander Metal

Schaumburg Specialties LLC

Metal-Fab Service Industries Inc.

Gothaer Fahrzeugtechnik GmbH

Ark Alloy, LLC

GG Fabrication Inc.

American Metal Fab, Inc.

AAP Metal Fabrication Services

Protolabs

P.G.L. Industries, Inc.

Miro Manufacturing Inc.

Global Metal Fabrication Service Market Segmentation:

By Service Type

Punching

Stamping

Forming

Welding

Cutting

Polishing

Others

By Material

Steel

Aluminum

Others

By End-User Industry

Oil and Gas

Construction

Aerospace

Marine

Automotive

Military

Others

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





