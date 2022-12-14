Employment Screening Services Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Capita, Experian, HireRight, Paychex & More

The global employment screening services market size reached US$ 4.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.29% during 2021-2027.

Employment screening services are used in the recruitment process to investigate the credit, criminal, driving, educational, and other background information of job applicants. They also offer location records, work experience, drug screening, address confirmation, bankruptcy checks, behavior assessments, and personal and professional reference checks.

As these services are economical and fast, they are widely adopted by organizations around the world to test the applicant's skills for the position and streamline and enhance the effectiveness of the hiring process. Presently, automated employment screening services are also available to help employers comply with employment screening laws formulated by governing agencies of numerous countries.

Employment Screening Services Market Trends:

Using traditional background solutions to recruit new employees can be a time-consuming and extensive process. As a result, various organizations from different industry verticals are increasingly relying on employment screening services to improve the effectiveness and expedite the hiring process. These services assure employers that the details mentioned in the resume are accurate and validated. They help them protect negligent hiring, identify the authenticity of a candidate, and reduce the risk of workplace thefts, abuse, and violence.

Moreover, a significant rise in the number of startups, along with the increasing focus on enhanced quality of workforce and improved regulatory compliance, is propelling the market growth. Besides this, due to rising digitization in the education sector, educational institutions are adopting employment screening services to ensure a safe environment.

Furthermore, several companies are offering customized solutions to assist hospitals and medical facilities in hiring and retaining productive workforces. This, along with the growing volume of medical data and the resulting need for additional staff, is catalyzing the demand for employment screening services in the healthcare industry worldwide.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global employment screening services market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on service, organization size and application.

Breakup by Service:

  • Criminal Background Checks
  • Education and Employment Verification
  • Credit History Checks
  • Drug and Health Screening
  • Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

  • Small and Medium Enterprises
  • Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

  • Healthcare
  • IT & Technology and Media
  • Financial Services
  • Staffing
  • Retail
  • Travel and Hospitality
  • Government and Education
  • Transportation
  • Others

Breakup by Region:
North America

  • United States
  • Canada

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global employment screening services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global employment screening services market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the service?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global employment screening services market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages143
Forecast Period2021 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021Billion4.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027Billion7.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.2%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Employment Screening Services Market

6 Market Breakup by Service

7 Market Breakup by Organization Size

8 Market Breakup by Application

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • A-Check America Inc
  • ADP Inc.
  • Capita PLC
  • CareerBuilder LLC
  • Experian plc
  • First Advantage
  • HireRight LLC
  • Insperity
  • Paychex Inc.
  • Paycor Inc.
  • REED
  • Sterling.

