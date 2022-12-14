Employment Screening Services Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Capita, Experian, HireRight, Paychex & More

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Employment Screening Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global employment screening services market size reached US$ 4.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.29% during 2021-2027.



Employment screening services are used in the recruitment process to investigate the credit, criminal, driving, educational, and other background information of job applicants. They also offer location records, work experience, drug screening, address confirmation, bankruptcy checks, behavior assessments, and personal and professional reference checks.

As these services are economical and fast, they are widely adopted by organizations around the world to test the applicant's skills for the position and streamline and enhance the effectiveness of the hiring process. Presently, automated employment screening services are also available to help employers comply with employment screening laws formulated by governing agencies of numerous countries.



Employment Screening Services Market Trends:



Using traditional background solutions to recruit new employees can be a time-consuming and extensive process. As a result, various organizations from different industry verticals are increasingly relying on employment screening services to improve the effectiveness and expedite the hiring process. These services assure employers that the details mentioned in the resume are accurate and validated. They help them protect negligent hiring, identify the authenticity of a candidate, and reduce the risk of workplace thefts, abuse, and violence.

Moreover, a significant rise in the number of startups, along with the increasing focus on enhanced quality of workforce and improved regulatory compliance, is propelling the market growth. Besides this, due to rising digitization in the education sector, educational institutions are adopting employment screening services to ensure a safe environment.

Furthermore, several companies are offering customized solutions to assist hospitals and medical facilities in hiring and retaining productive workforces. This, along with the growing volume of medical data and the resulting need for additional staff, is catalyzing the demand for employment screening services in the healthcare industry worldwide.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global employment screening services market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on service, organization size and application.



Breakup by Service:

Criminal Background Checks

Education and Employment Verification

Credit History Checks

Drug and Health Screening

Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Healthcare

IT & Technology and Media

Financial Services

Staffing

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Government and Education

Transportation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global employment screening services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global employment screening services market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global employment screening services market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021 Billion4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027 Billion7.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

