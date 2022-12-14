New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transitional Care Management Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373187/?utm_source=GNW



Transitional Care Management Services Market Growth & Trends



The global transitional care management services market size is expected to reach USD 729.6 billion by 2030., expanding at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2030. The growing geriatric population, rising number of diseases, injuries, and surgeries, and demand for the post-discharge facility are anticipated to contribute to healthy growth in the market. Besides, cost-effectiveness has fueled market growth. For instance, according to the rural health information hub, the U.S. is one of the major countries with a geriatric population. The country’s more than 46 million older adults (aged 65 and above) are living in the U.S. Between 2020 and 2030, the number of older people is expected to increase by almost 18 million. Besides, by 2050, the number is probable to grow to almost 90 million. This factor is expected to drive the market at a rapid pace.



The COVID-19 pandemic affected transitional care management (TCM) services in the initial phase of the pandemic as most of the population was not able to access the services due to lockdown and safety concerns.However, TCM services were offered with the help of non-face to-face (telehealth), thereby increasing the demand for telemedicine.



Post-COVID-19, the market has witnessed rising demand for transitional care services, specifically from the elderly population.



Furthermore, a rising number of market players and increasing demand to improve patient care have led to the adoption of transitional care management services.PharMerica mentioned that home-based primary care has resulted in a 20% reduction in emergency room visits and a 50% reduction in hospital readmissions.



Hence, TCM services are foreseen to reduce post-discharge complications and are expected to drive the demand for patient transitional care.



• Based on service, the patient TCM services segment held the largest share of over 30.0% in 2021 owing to the rising geriatric population and the presence of transitional care centers. Billing TCM services are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period owing to the highly concentrated demand for billing services from healthcare providers

• Based on end-use, the community settings segment accounted for the largest share of over 55.0% in 2021 as most of the patients are shifted to the community settings post-discharge. These settings are preferred for life-threatening traumas to lower the risks of hospital readmissions and reduce the complications related to patient transfer

• In 2021, North America dominated the market with a share of over 45.0% owing to the rising elderly population, the presence of key market players in the region, and well-developed healthcare facilities

• Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period owing to the rising number of injuries and surgeries and the growing geriatric population in developing countries such as China and India

