Ambulatory Surgical Center Operating Room Integration Systems Market Report 2022: A $5.6 Billion Market in the Next 10 Years - Growing Government Support and Funding to ASCs

The global ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market is projected to reach $5,668.2 million by 2032 from $2,077.5 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.88% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The growth in the global ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market is expected to be driven by the growing demand for outpatient care, the cost savings in ASCs, and the growing government support and funding for ASCs.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market is in the developing phase. The integration of OR software solutions in emerging countries, technological advancements in CT imaging, and the adoption of intraoperative imaging systems are some of the major opportunities in the global ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market.

Furthermore, some of the key trends going on in the market are the growing demand for 4K visualization, increasing partnerships between ASCs and hospitals, growing preference for large surgical monitors, various new product offerings, and expansion of companies into the global ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market.

Impact of COVID-19

While hospitals had to defer elective surgeries owing to the unprecedented burden of cases and subsequent shortage of beds and other resources, this led to a shift in inpatient surgical procedures being conducted at outpatient care facilities such as ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). Non-complex orthopedic surgeries with fewer associated risks, such as those related to the extremities, spine, and hips, were largely conducted at ASCs, where patients were able to get the surgeries done timely and at lower costs.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a decline in the number of non-essential surgeries performed at hospitals, most of which were shifted to hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) and ASCs. ASCs offered same-day discharge and charged lower fees for each procedure as compared to hospitals, both of which were favorable factors in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To cope with this increased demand and to ensure the same level of technology and services as offered by hospitals previously, ASCs took steps to modernize and integrate their ORs. Therefore, procurement and installation of OR integration systems such as cameras, video systems, surgical displays, and lighting systems were witnessed across all ASCs who were striving to achieve a minimum base level of OR integration.

Market Segmentation

The global ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market (by component) is expected to be dominated by the OR visualization segment.

Single-specialty ASCs are expected to create the maximum incremental opportunity of $1,758.6 million during the period 2022-2032, followed by the multi-specialty ASCs segment at $1,700.2 million.

Regions such as North America and Europe have a technologically advanced healthcare system and allocate considerable budgets to the healthcare segment, due to which these regions hold the maximum share in the global ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market.

How can this report add value to an organization?

The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of OR integration products available for use in ORs in ASCs. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different OR integration products by component (OR visualization, OR lighting, OR imaging, OR integration software, and other OR integration products) and center type (single-specialty ASCs and multi-specialty ASCs).

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaborations and business expansions, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and funding activities.

New offerings accounted for the maximum number of key developments, i.e., nearly half of the total developments in the global ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market, followed by partnerships, alliances, business expansions, and regulatory and legal activities.

Key players in the global ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market analyzed and profiled in the study involve players that offer OR integration products. Moreover, a detailed market share analysis of the players operating in the global ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Recent Developments in Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Operating Room Integration Systems Market

In July 2022, Arthrex Inc. partnered with Skytron to expand operating room technology and infrastructure solutions for U.S. hospitals and surgical centers.

In April 2022, General Electric Company partnered with Medtronic to meet the growing needs for ambulatory surgery centers and office-based labs. Under this collaboration, customers can access extensive product portfolios, financial solutions, and exceptional service.

In January 2022, Philips Healthcare announced physicians will now have access to advanced new 3D image guidance capabilities through its Image-Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm System Zenition.

In November 2021, Eizo expanded its product offering, CuratOR surgical panel, with 4K touchscreen surgical displays.

In July 2021, HillRom launched the Helion Integrated Surgical System in the U.S. to enhance connectivity and communication in the operating room and improve patient outcomes.

In April 2021, Barco N.V. launched Nexxis Live, a software solution for improving communication in the operating room.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names in this market are:

Arthrex, Inc.

Avante Health Solutions

Barco NV

Canon Inc.

EIZO Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Getinge AB

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Siemens Healthineers AG

STERIS plc

Stryker Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Global Market Outlook

1.2 Industry Outlook

1.2.1 Key Trends

1.2.1.1 Growing Demand for 4K Visualization

1.2.1.2 Increasing Partnerships between ASCs and Hospitals

1.2.1.3 Growing Preference for Large Surgical Displays and Monitors

1.2.1.4 Innovations in Technology leading to Various New Offerings Shaping the Market

1.2.1.5 Expansion of Companies into the ASC Operating Room Integration Systems Market

1.2.1.6 Technological Advancements in CT Imaging

1.2.2 Opportunity Assessment

1.2.3 Cost Analysis

1.2.4 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.5 Procedures Conducted in ASCs

1.2.6 Regulations and Legal Requirements

1.2.6.1 Class I: Regulation of OR Integration Software

1.2.6.2 Class ll: Regulation of OR integration Systems (including OR Visualization Systems, Imaging, and Lighting Systems)

1.2.7 Patent Analysis

1.2.8 Product Benchmarking

1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Operating Room Integration Systems Market

1.4 Business Dynamics

1.4.1 Impact Analysis

1.4.2 Business Drivers

1.4.2.1 Benefits Provided by OR Integration: Improved Surgical Workflows and Better Patient Outcomes

1.4.2.2 Cost Savings in ASCs Benefitting All Stakeholders: Patients, Payers, and Healthcare Providers

1.4.2.3 Growing Demand for Outpatient Care

1.4.2.4 Growing Government Support and Funding to ASCs

1.4.2.5 Increasing Patients' Safety Concerns in the OR

1.4.3 Business Restraints

1.4.3.1 High Initial Investment

1.4.3.2 Low Reimbursement Rates Affect Profitability of ASC Across the Globe

1.4.4 Business Opportunities

1.4.4.1 Shifting from a Base Level OR Integration Toward an Advanced Level through Adoption of Intraoperative Imaging Systems

1.4.4.2 Integration of OR Software Solutions in Emerging Regions such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World Further Enhance the Market Expansion of Emerging and Established Companies

2 Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Operating Room Integration Systems Market (by Center Type)

2.1 Opportunity Assessment

2.2 Growth-Share Matrix

2.3 Single-Specialty ASCs

2.4 Multi-Specialty ASCs

3 Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Operating Room Integration Systems Market (by Component)

3.1 Opportunity Assessment

3.2 Growth-Share Matrix

3.3 OR Visualization

3.3.1 OR Display

3.3.1.1 Surgical Display

3.3.1.2 Hybrid Display

3.3.2 OR Camera

3.3.2.1 Camera Head

3.3.2.2 Surgical Camera

3.3.2.3 Other Cameras

3.3.3 OR Video System

3.3.4 Surgical Light Sources

3.4 OR Lighting

3.5 OR Imaging

3.6 OR Integration Software

3.7 Other OR Integration Products

4 Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Operating Room Integration Systems Market (by Region)

4.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Impact Analysis

4.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.3.1 Ambulatory Surgical Center Operating Room Integration Systems Market (by Component)

4.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Center Operating Room Integration Systems Market (by Center Type)

4.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical Center Operating Room Integration Systems Market (by Country)

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.1.1 Key Strategies and Developments

5.2 Key Players - Competitive Benchmarking

5.3 Market Share Analysis

5.4 Company Profiles

5.4.1 Company Overview

5.4.2 Role in the Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Operating Room Integration Systems Market

5.4.3 Product Portfolio

5.4.4 Recent Developments

5.4.5 Regional Perspective

5.4.6 Analyst Perspective

