Specialty Paper Market accounted for US$ 37.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 71.4 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.0% - By PMI

Covina, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paper are created from wooden pulp, and derived from softwood coniferous trees like pine trees. Gloss coated paper, uncoated paper, coated paper, and recycled paper are different types of papers. Specialty Paper are covered with coatings which are designed and so called specialty papers. Specialty Papers are characterized by small volumes, unique, high margin, differentiated product, unique coatings, unique combination of features, cost effective etc. Small paper converters, old commodity mills, and specialty paper mills produce this specialty papers. Specialty papers are used in bio-based films, biodegradable film, barrier protection with hold out for grease and water, flexible packaging, in medical for wound care, smart packaging, etc.

Specialty Paper are used in stationery, invitation cards, packaging, paper craft and other industrial purposes. Glossy paper has high sheen. Glossy paper coating has less bulk & opacity. Glossy paper are less expensive than matte paper of equal thickness. Glossy paper reduce the ink absorption which provides sheet an excellent color definition. Specialty glossy papers are used in advertising, brochures, one sheets, flyers, photographic printing and other presentation documents. Epson specialty papers are comprised of 4 to 8 layers per sheet which works together for ink absorbing, locking vibrant colors, which then gives superior quality and instant dry prints. Specialty paper has texture, special color, and feeling which are used in paper bag, packaging material, business card, magazines, book, laminated with cardboard, rigid gift box, etc. Premium paper is also referred as fancy paper, designer paper or specialty paper. Pulp can be obtained from any cell of plant as resources of fibers has large variety. Fibres can be obtained from recycle material. Most common resource of pulpwood is hardwood like aspen, eucalyptus, maple, birch, balsam, oak, acacia, beech, birch, etc. Common resource of pulpwood is softwood like fir, larch, spruce, hemlock, cypress, pine, and timber residues like sawdust and sawmill chips. Non-wood pulp is obtained from agriculture residues like sugarcane bagasse, corn stalks, linen, wheat straw, flax seeds, banana stem, rice straw, cotton stalks, etc. However, paper based material are used in wide variety of industrial designs & architectural objects which has given positive impact on specialty paper market growth.

The report “Specialty Paper Market, By Product Type (Decor, Kraft, Thermal, Label Papers, and Others), By Raw Material (Additives, Pulp, Fillers & Binders, and Others), By End-Users (Packaging, Printing, Food Service, Construction, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Highlights:

In February 2022, Smurfit Kappa has launched the state of art Design2Market factory which is a unique facility for creating fast and seamless development process from packaging of design to product launch in market. The factory includes die cutter, digital printer, and provides industry leading packaging performance analysis, rapid prototyping for pilot production & field lab facilities under one roof.

In September 2022, Stora Enso & Huhtamaki has launched new industrial scale recycling programme for paper cups in Europe. The programme was held to recycle and capture the value of used paper cups at industrial scale.

In June 2021, WestRock has launched new ‘EverGrow’ Fiber-based product packaging collection. Newly launched product is made by using sourced wood fiber, reusable, recyclable, compostable and thus support the company’s ambition for reducing waste. Newly launched product is the natural extension, and designed with easy stacking, operational efficiency and superior branding at retail.

In June 2020, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., has launched the new product of strawless paper pack for school milk. Newly launched product is NP-PAK-mini-School POP. Newly launched product is paper container which fulfill demand of strawless paper pack for school milk. The product has easy opening mechanism in paper pack which provides students or children’s to open easily the milk pack and drink it without using straws.





Request Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/5000

Analyst View:

The key factor driving the growth of the Specialty Paper market is rising adoption of specialty paper in personal care, food & beverage, and other industrial purpose. Rapid urbanization has given rise in demand for consumption of packed food, online food deliveries, which has given rise in use of packaging product from food industries. Another factor projected to assist the target market's expansion during the forecast period is rising demand for personal care products. Specialty papers are more attractive and glossy and thus widely used in cosmetics, personal care product for packaging. Wide applications in printing, construction, packaging, food service, education, large number of paper & pulp mills, has given boosts to the specialty paper market growth.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Specialty Paper Market, By Product Type (Decor, Kraft, Thermal, Label Papers, and Others), By Raw Material (Additives, Pulp, Fillers & Binders, and Others), By End-Users (Packaging, Printing, Food Service, Construction, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Specialty-Paper-Market-5000

Key Market Insights from the report:

Specialty Paper Market accounted for US$ 37.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 71.4 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.0%. The Specialty Paper Market is segmented based on Product Type, Raw Material, End-Users and Region.

Based on Product Type, Specialty Paper Market is segmented into Decor, Kraft, Thermal, Label Papers, and others.

Based on Raw Material, Specialty Paper Market is segmented into Additives, Pulp, Fillers & Binders, and others.

Based on End-Users, Specialty Paper Market is segmented into Packaging, Printing, Food Service, Construction, and others.

By Region, the Specialty Paper Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Specialty Paper Market:

The prominent players operating in the Specialty Paper Market includes, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Domtar Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., International Paper Company, Sappi Ltd., Robert Wilson Paper Corporation, Stora Enso Oyj, WestRock Company, Fedrigoni Holding Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group plc., Kruger Inc., and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Specialty Paper Market, By Product Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Decor Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Kraft Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Thermal Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Label Papers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Specialty Paper Market, By Raw Material, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Additives Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Pulp Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Fillers & Binders Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Specialty Paper Market, By End-Users, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Packaging Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Printing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Food Service Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Construction Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

To know more: Click here

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse Related Reports:

1. Global Paper & Paperboard Market, By Type (Paperboard, Corrugated board, Container board, Box board, Kraft Paperboard and Flexible Paper Packaging), By Grade (Folding box board, Glassine and Greaseproof paper, White line chipboard, Solid bleached sulphate, Label paper, Coated unbleached, Kraft paperboard and Others), By Application (Homecare, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Personal care, Retail and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

2. Security Paper Market, By Component (Substrates, Watermarks, Threads, and Holograms), Application (Banknotes, Passports, Identity Cards, Certificates, Legal & Government Documents, Cheques, and Stamps)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

3. Paper Cups Market, By Cup Type (Cold Paper Cups and Hot Paper Cups), By Wall Type (Single Wall Paper Cups and Double Wall Paper Cups), By Application (Food, Dairy, Beverages, and Ice Cream), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029