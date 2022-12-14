Global and China CTP, CTC and CTB Integrated Battery Industry Report 2022: Large-scale Installations of CTP, CTC, CTB Technologies Expected in 2022

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CTP, CTC and CTB Integrated Battery Industry Research Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The development of battery integration (CTP, CTC, CTB) is gradually becoming the key research and application direction of the industry.



CTP is `Cell to Pack`, which skips the standardized module and directly integrates battery cells into battery pack, which effectively improves space utilization and energy density of battery pack. This integration method was firstly proposed by CATL in 2019.

Since then, BYD and SVOLT Energy have successively released their own CTP solutions. Among them, the more representative is BYD's `Blade` battery, which arranges individual battery cells together in an array, and then inserts them into the battery pack like a `blade`, which is why everyone calls it a `blade battery`.



CTB (Cell to Body) is a new way of battery cell integration proposed by BYD to realize the transformation from body integration to battery-body integration, which helps to improve space utilization and further performance release of electric vehicles.



CTC (Cell to Chassis) is the process of integrating the battery cells directly into the vehicle chassis. It further deepens the integration of battery system with EV power system and chassis, reduces the number of components, saves space, improves structural efficiency, significantly reduces vehicle weight and increases battery range. The future stage of CTC will enable the matching efficiency to reach more than 90%, space utilization to reach more than 70%, and the number of components will be further reduced to about 400.



In 2022, the passenger car battery integration shows following trends.

Large-scale installation of CTP, CTC, CTB technologies in 2022



In 2022, CTP, CTC and CTB technologies achieve scale installation. Users of CATL CTP include Tesla Model 3/Y, Xpeng P7/G3, NIO ES6/ET7, Roewe RES33, Neta and many other models; Leap Motor released CTC battery-chassis integration and BYD launched CTB for Seal series.



With integration of new energy vehicles and the help of wire-controlled technology, the pattern of supply chain has been further reshaped. From the perspective of OEMs, the standard module technology advocated by VDA is the first-generation technology, CTP is the second generation, and various CTC, CTB, etc. are the third generation. From CTP to CTC/CTB, the dominance of OEMs is further enhanced.



The year 2022 is the first year of mass production of CTC technology, Tesla Model Y and Leap Motor C01 are the first to achieve mass production in the industry with their respective CTC technology.



New energy vehicle battery pack and chassis industry chain transfer to the battery factory



At present, battery companies have the voice over the new energy vehicle industry chain, which also means that the core value of OEMs has been weakened and the profit space has been greatly reduced. Powerful battery manufacturers take the opportunity to extend their capabilities to the field of chassis development.



CATL will officially launch its highly integrated CTC (Cell to Chassis) battery technology around 2025. Cai Jianyong, former general manager of intelligent vehicle control in Huawei Intelligent Vehicle Solutions BU, joined CATL and was in charge of CTC battery-chassis integration business.



According to CATL, the company will achieve integrated CTC by 2025 and intelligent CTC by 2030, in which the integrated CTC technology will not only rearrange batteries, but also include power components such as motors, electronic controls, DC/DC and OBCs. Intelligent CTC technology will further optimize power distribution and reduce energy consumption through intelligent power domain controllers.



Integration



The difference between modulization and integration lies in the way of energy replenishment: power exchange for modular CTP; fast charging for CTC/CTB. The more integrated CTC/CTB battery will be mainstream, and the integrated CTC/CTB route often has higher requirements for thermal management, and the importance of heat pump air conditioning is highlighted.

The most technically aggressive BYD Seal has confirmed that it will be equipped with heat pump air conditioning thermal management system, and it is expected that heat pump air conditioning will become standard configuration in CTC/CTB models in the future.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of CTP, CTC and CTB Integrated Battery Industry

1.1 Overview of Integrated Battery

1.1.1 Definition of CTP

1.1.2 Advantages & Disadvantages of CTP Technology

1.1.3 History of CTC

1.1.4 Definition of CTC

1.1.5 Advantages & Disadvantages of CTC Technology

1.1.6 Definition of CTB

1.1.7 Advantages & Disadvantages of CTB Technology

1.1.8 Differences between CTP &CTB&CTC

1.1.9 OEM & Battery Companies Layout CTC

1.1.10 CTC Influences Far on Automotive Industry Chain

1.2 Overview of CTP, CTC and CTB Integrated Battery Industry

1.2.1 Battery System Integration in Three Stages

1.2.2 Background of Passenger Car Integrated Battery (Chassis)

1.2.3 OEMs Strive for Discourse Right

1.2.4 Industry Chain Formed Initially

1.2.5 Domestic and International Development

1.2.6 Technology Comparison of Tesla, BYD, and Leap Motor

1.2.7 Impact of Battery Pack Integration on the Number of Parts and Matching Efficiency

1.2.8 Layout Threshold of CTP and CTC

1.2.9 CATL Kirin Battery

1.2.10 BYD Blade Battery

1.2.11 Further Integration of Future Batteries

1.2.12 Sales of CTP-equipped Models in China, 2021

1.2.13 CTP and CTC Penetration Continues to Rise



2. Research of Battery Integration by Tier1 Companies

2.1 CATL

2.2 Tuopu Group

2.3 CNP

2.4 Tianjin EV Energies (JEVE)

2.5 SVOLT Energy

2.6 CALB

2.7 Envision AESC

2.8 Kunshan JuTron New Energy Technology & Kunshan BaoTron New Energy Technology

2.9 Bosch and Benteler

2.10 LG Energy Solution



3. Battery Integration Layout of Passenger Car OEMs

3.1 Leap Motor

3.2 BYD

3.3 BJEV

3.4 JAC

3.5 SAIC

3.6 Neta

3.7 IAT Automobile

3.8 Tesla

3.9 Volvo

3.10 Volkswagen

4. Trends of Integrated Battery Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x5ilie