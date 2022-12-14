Wilson Blanchard Management Volunteers Go The Distance For 2022 Hamilton Road2Hope Marathon

HAMILTON, Ontario, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team members from Wilson Blanchard Management (WB) – an Associa company and leading provider of condominium management services throughout Hamilton, Toronto, and Waterloo – recently volunteered at the 2022 Hamilton Road2Hope Marathon. WB proudly sponsored race volunteers and provided two teams to staff the finish line area and food tent. It was a great opportunity for the company to promote a message of health and fitness while also giving back to the local community.

The Hamilton Road2Hope Marathon is a weekend series of competitive and family friendly events held annually to raise money for charity and help individuals reach their respective goals as runners. This high-profile race routinely attracts more than 5,000 runners and is the fastest qualifying course for the venerable Boston Marathon. It is also a hugely successful charity event that raises over $250,000 annually for local charities, including McMaster Children’s Hospital, Juravinski Hospital, Autism Speaks, Liberty for Youth and, City Kidz, among others.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual companywide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Nourishing Hope.

“Associa strongly believes in giving back to the communities it serves, and we are enthusiastic supporters of the Road2Hope Marathon,” said Wilson Blanchard Management branch president Brad Wells, RCM, RPA®, CMCA®. “This event generates millions of dollars that directly benefit individuals and families in need, and we are proud to help make a difference in their lives.”

