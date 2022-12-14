Global Hydraulic Components Markets Report, 2018-2021 & 2022-2027: Key Business Trends, Product Innovations, M&As, JVs, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Industry Developments

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydraulic Components - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report reviews analyzes and projects the global Hydraulic Components market for the period 2018-2027 in terms of US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2027.

Cylinders account for the largest share of the global Hydraulic Components market, estimated at about 35% in 2022, which is expected to maintain a 2022-2027 CAGR of 4.5% in reaching a projected US$29 billion by 2027 while Hydraulic Power Units, however, is likely to record the fastest similar period CAGR of 5% and reach a projected US$8.3 billion by 2027.

The aftereffects of COVID-19 continue to linger even now, with some global regions reporting a sudden spurt in the number of new cases owing to newer and unspecified variants. Hydraulic Components are used in a variety of industrial areas, several of which witnessed a decline in activity during the pandemic period, thereby adversely impacting demand for them.

However, a look at the market figures for Hydraulic Components between the worst years of 2019 to 2021 put forth a picture of cautious optimism, as, compared to other sectors, declines in terms of region, product type and application have not been too steep.

This trend is likely to continue and growth would turn positive by the end of 2022, provided (and this is a big provided) the global economy is not again shattered by a blow in terms of another devastating wave labeled as COVID-22.

Research Findings & Coverage

The Hydraulic Components market analyzed in this global report with respect to product types and end-use sectors

Hydraulic Components' market size is estimated/projected in this report by product type and end-use sector across all major regions/countries

Innovative Electrohydraulic Technology Revives a Sleeping Dinosaur

Enhancement of Hydraulic Components Facilitated by 3D Printing

Hydraulics Gain Benefits from Thermoplastics

Advancements in Hydraulic Technology Driving Efficiency

Prospects for Mobile Hydraulics being Driven by Technological Changes

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 47

The industry guide includes the contact details for 553 companies

Business Trends

Bailey International LLC Acquires Hydrolico International, Inc.

Caterpillar to Relocate Global Headquarters to Dallas-Fort Worth Area

POCLAIN is accelerating its development

Joy Compak Next Gen hydraulic control system helps improve performance of high production longwall systems

Daikin Acquires Duplomatic MS S.p.A, an Italian Comprehensive Hydraulic Equipment Manufacturer

Linde Hydraulics to invest €50 million in German plants - Linde Hydraulics

Hydraulic Equipment Business: Rebuilding the Tarui Plant - Nabtesco

Opening of a Representative Office in Indonesia - Nabtesco

Load-holding valve for oscillation-prone systems and high operating pressures - HAWE North America

Directional seated valve optimised in performance and design - HAWE North America

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP - PZH-1B, the smallest-size model for the PZH-series high-pressure variable displacement piston pumps launched

A 10 000TH MHP MOTOR - Poclain Hydraulics

Total Sales of PV Series Hydraulic Remote Control Valves for Construction Machinery Reach 10 Million Unit Milestone - Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Komatsu expands range of hydraulic breakers - Komatsu

Norrhydro strengthens its position as a pioneer in motion control by adding electromechanical motion systems to its product range

Revolutional electro-hydraulic system wins Volvo Technology Award

MHP MOTORS DELIVER ON PERFORMANCE FOR HDD TOOL DRIVE OR PUSH/PULL - Poclain Hydraulics

Linde Hydraulics introduces the next generation of control valves to the market - Linde Hydraulics

Poclain Hydraulics Solutions for Suspended Locomotives

Rotary Power redesigns rotating shaft motor for frac truck application

Danfoss formally completes US$3.3 billion acquisition of Eaton's hydraulics business

Enerpac Announces Lightweight, Cordless Rail Stressing Kit for the European and Asian Markets - Enerpac Tool Group

Information-Successful delivery of 500T heave compensator project!

COMPACT UTILITY LOADERS - A COMPACT HYDROSTAT FOR KUBOTA'S SCL1000 - Poclain Hydraulics

Hyva acquires Usimeca in Latin America

GREGOIRE'S GRAPE HARVESTERS GL7 & GL8 SUCCESS STORY - Poclain Hydraulics

Kawasaki to Release New ECO SERVO Light and ECO SERVO Avant Energy-saving Hydraulic Units ? Selection of Function-specific Models to Promote Energy Savings in the Industrial Machinery Field ? - Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Enerpac Extends Cutters Line with Cordless Bar Cutter - Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Introduces Next Evolution of RC-Series - The RC-Trio Hydraulic Cylinders - Enerpac Tool Group

Remarkable increase of production capacity and reduction of CO2 emissions with 15MEUR factory project - Norrhydro Oy invests in Rovaniemi.

XXL MI250s POWER KUBOTA'S PRE-SHREDDERS - Poclain Hydraulics

Rotary Power develops motor for all-terrain vehicle - Rotary Power

Royal Netherlands Army selects Titan Hookloaders from HYVA

Pioneering electro-hydraulic solution significantly improving fuel efficiency in construction equipment

Enerpac Launches HMT Series of Modular Hydraulic Torque Wrenches - Enerpac Tool Group

New Enerpac Lightweight RARH Double-Acting Hollow Plunger Cylinders - Enerpac Tool Group

Cut Through Chain with Minimal Effort: Enerpac Expands Cutter Line With New ECCE26 Model - Enerpac Tool Group

Powerful Pumps for Hard-To-Access Places: Enerpac Introduces LAT-Series Air Powered Hydraulic High Torque Wrench Pumps - Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac SCJ-100 Self-Locking Cube Jack Adds High Capacity Lifting: 100-ton Capacity With Automated Mechanical Locking for Faster and Safer Lifting - Enerpac Tool Group

Lifting Heavy Loads Just Got Easier: Enerpac Introduces SL400N Super Lift Hydraulic Gantry - Enerpac Tool Group

Linde Hydraulics Opens New Plant in Weifang, China - Linde Hydraulics

Kawasaki Completes New Plant in India to Produce Hydraulic Equipment for Construction Machinery

Key Market Trends

Innovative Electrohydraulic Technology Revives a Sleeping Dinosaur

Enhancement of Hydraulic Components Facilitated by 3D Printing

Hydraulics Gain Benefits from Thermoplastics

Hydraulic Cylinder Technology Undergoes Changes

Advancements in Hydraulic Technology Driving Efficiency

Construction Machinery Hydraulics in an Overhaul Mode

Prospects for Mobile Hydraulics being Driven by Technological Changes

Machine Steering Becomes More Efficient with Novel Hydraulic Technology

Key Global Players

Atos S.p.A. (Italy)

Bailey International, LLC (United States)

Best Metal Products (United States)

Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A. (Italy)

Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)

Bucher Hydraulics GmbH (Germany)

Burnside Hydracyl Ltd. (Ireland)

Casappa S.p.A. (Italy)

Caterpillar, Inc. (United States)

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Danfoss A/S (Denmark)

Enerpac Tool Group (United States)

HYDAC International GmbH (Germany)

HYVA Holding B.V. (The Netherlands)

Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Kawasaki Precision Machinery Ltd. (Japan)

Komatsu Ltd (Japan)

KYB Corporation (Japan)

Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)

Nurmi Hydro OY (Finland)

Pacoma GmbH (Germany)

Parker Hannifin Corp (United States)

Poclain Hydraulics France SAS (France)

PTE Hydraulics Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

Walter Hunger International GmbH (Germany)

Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Zhejiang Stronger Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China)

North America Major Market Players

Bailey International, LLC (United States)

Best Metal Products (United States)

Caterpillar, Inc. (United States)

Energy Manufacturing Company, Inc. (United States)

Enerpac Tool Group (United States)

HYVAIR Corporation (United States)

Lehigh Fluid Power, Inc. (United States)

Ligon Industries, LLC (United States)

Parker Hannifin Corp (United States)

Prince Manufacturing Corporation (United States)

Texas Hydraulics, Inc. (United States)

The Oilgear Company (United States)

Europe Major Market Players

Atos S.p.A (Italy)

Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A. (Italy)

Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)

Bucher Hydraulics GmbH (Germany)

Burnside Hydracyl (Ballymoon) Ltd. (Ireland)

Casappa S.p.A. (Italy)

Danfoss A/S (Denmark)

HAWE Hydraulik SE (Germany)

HYDAC International GmbH (Germany)

Hydropneu GmbH (Germany)

HYVA Holding B.V. (The Netherlands)

Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Norrhydro OY (Finland)

Nurmi Hydro OY (Finland)

Pacoma GmbH (Germany)

Poclain Hydraulics France SAS (France)

Rotary Power (United Kingdom)

SAH Leduc (France)

Walter Hunger International GmbH (Germany)

Weber-Hydraulik GmbH (Germany)

Asia-Pacific Major Market Players

Beijing Huade Hydraulic Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Daikin Industries, Ltd (Japan)

Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Kawasaki Precision Machinery Ltd. (Japan)

Komatsu Ltd (Japan)

KYB Corporation (Japan)

Nabtesco Corporation (Japan)

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)

PTE Hydraulics Pty Ltd (Australia)

Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Tokyo Keiki Inc. (Japan)

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (India)

Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Zhejiang Stronger Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9qcceq