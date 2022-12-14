Michigan Health Information Network Once Again Achieves DirectTrust™ HISP Accreditation

Lansing, Michigan, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Michigan Health Information Network (MiHIN) today announced it has once again achieved full accreditation through the DirectTrust™ Accreditation Program for Health Information Service Providers (HISPs). DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between providers and patients, for the purpose of improved coordination of care.



MiHIN is Michigan’s state-designated entity for the technical, legal, secure, and private exchange of health information. A public and private non-profit collaboration, MiHIN is dedicated to improving the healthcare experience, improving quality and decreasing cost for Michigan’s people by supporting the statewide exchange of health information and making valuable data available at the point of care.

MiHIN’s HISP services software were audited against a series of technical, physical, and operational criteria and found to be fully in compliance with the Direct Standard™ and the requirements of the DirectTrust Security and Trust framework.

“DirectTrust HISP accreditation certifies that an organization has established and upheld a superior level of trust for its stakeholders, which is a significant distinction. Kudos to MiHIN’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in privacy, security and confidentiality,” said DirectTrust President and CEO Scott Stuewe.

Entities accredited by DirectTrust have demonstrated best practices, met HIPAA, privacy, and security compliance standards, and validated policy requirements. By becoming accredited, organizations can prove interoperability with other accredited entities, avoid one-off agreements with others, and can become part of the DirectTrust Trust Bundle to participate in the network.

“MiHIN exists for the safe, secure and interoperable exchange of health data within the state of Michigan – which would not be possible without stringent data standards and security measures,” said Dr. Tim Pletcher, DHA, Executive Director of MiHIN. “This prestigious accreditation reinforces the fact that security is a top priority for MiHIN.”



About Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services

The Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) is Michigan’s state-designated entity for the technical, legal, secure, and private exchange of health information. Breaking down disparate and siloed data systems, the digital network is dedicated to transforming the healthcare experience, improving quality, decreasing cost and solving for health. MIHIN is a 501C3 non-profit, socio-technical collaboration that includes the State of Michigan, Health Information Exchanges, health systems, hospitals, care providers, behavioral health clinics, FQHC’s, PIHPs, health plans/payers, pharmacies, post-acute care, hospices, and the Governor’s Health Information Technology Commission. For more information, visit https://mihin.org

About DirectTrust’s Accreditation Programs

The DirectTrust Accreditation Program recognizes excellence in health data processing and transactions, and ensures compliance with industry-established standards, HIPAA regulations and the Direct Standard™. Launched in March 2010, the Direct Project was created to specify a simple, secure, scalable, standards-based way for participants to send authenticated, encrypted health information directly to known, trusted recipients over the internet. Today DirectTrust is an American National Standards Institute accredited Standards body and the custodian of the Direct Standard™.

DirectTrust accredited organizations are evaluated in the areas of privacy, security and confidentiality; technical performance; business practices and organizational resources as they relate to the DirectTrust network. Additionally, their process of managing and transferring protected health information must meet or exceed all DirectTrust criteria and industry standards. Successful completion of the DirectTrust Accreditation Program demonstrates organizations’ adherence to strict standards and participation in the comprehensive, objective evaluation of their business.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, consumers/patients, and Health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a forum for governance, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing the Direct Standard™, supported by DirectTrust’s robust security and trust framework. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices needed to maintain security and trust within the Direct Secure Messaging and broader Health IT communities. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.

