MANTA Closes Banner Year Marked by Significant Corporate Partnerships, Product Innovation, and Series B Funding

ТАMPA, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MANTA , the data lineage platform, today announced significant company growth driven by industry partnerships and product innovation as data lineage proves to be a critical component of modern data architecture, improving the efficiency and productivity of data-driven organizations across the globe.



On the heels of its $35 million Series B funding raised this year, MANTA continues to see strong corporate momentum and accelerated adoption of its world-class data lineage platform. In 2022 alone, MANTA expanded its global presence by opening new offices in Lisbon, Portugal; London, England; and Dublin, Ireland, bringing its global footprint to five offices across North America and Europe. Key company milestones include:

Industry Partnerships

The company announced several new partnerships and technology integrations with new resellers in North America, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and India, with plans to build out a partner network in Asia Pacific in 2023, driving revenue growth even further. Key strategic partnerships include:

Alteryx: Strategic investment in MANTA bolsters product innovation and accelerates company growth.

IBM: Integration with IBM’s Cloud Pak for Data provides historical, indirect, and technical data lineage capabilities.

BigID: Bi-directional metadata exchange application delivers data-driven automation and insights to provide a complete overview of how data is processed.

MEGA: Enriched data governance capabilities through the HOPEX platform ensures users have access to the full scope of data pipelines.

Product Innovation

MANTA made significant enhancements to its product offering, including migration to the Neo4j graph database to offer improved performance and scalability. The addition of Fivetran and Azure Data Factory scanners along with enhancements to several existing scanners such as Oracle Business Intelligence, Snowflake, PostgreSQL, and SAP HANA further enhances the performance of its automated data management solution. MANTA also expanded its active metadata support by integrating with leaders in the privacy space and continues to offer support for evolving open source standards for lineage and metadata management. Additionally, the company received the ISO 27001:2013 certification from the International Organization of Standardization, one of the industry’s most recognized information security certifications, demonstrating MANTA’s dedication to meeting the highest standards of data security across its product offerings.

Awards and Accolades

MANTA garnered significant industry accolades, including the Tampa Bay Inno Fire Award, a prestigious recognition of the brightest founders, entrepreneurs, and startups that are reshaping the Tampa Bay innovation ecosystem. It was also recognized by Accel in the 2022 Euroscape Top 100, a list of the top European and Israeli companies with revenue above $1 million and below $1 billion in valuation.

Corporate Expansion

MANTA has more than doubled its workforce in 2022 as a result of its unprecedented growth, adding over 115 people to its global team. The company expanded its seasoned executive staff with the appointment of Nancy Louisnord as CMO and Chris Baddeley as SVP of Sales. Louisnord joins MANTA with more than 15 years of international leadership experience in the IT SaaS industry, expanding several companies into new markets and driving exponential growth through business transformation. Baddeley brings over 20 years of experience in leading high-growth sales teams in the data management, business intelligence, and analytics spaces.

“The past year was monumental for MANTA as more data-driven organizations recognized the value of lineage to provide critical lines of sight into data pipelines,” said Tomas Kratky, founder and CEO of MANTA. “Data is among an organization’s most critical assets, and we look forward to building on our mission in 2023 to create an open ecosystem of integrated data solutions, leveraging metadata to augment existing processes and help our customers achieve the highest level of productivity.”

Helpful Links

About MANTA

MANTA is a world-class data lineage platform that helps fix your blind spots and offers a line of sight into your data environment. By automatically scanning your data environment, MANTA builds a powerful map of all data flows and delivers it through a native UI and other channels to both technical and non-technical users. With MANTA, everyone gets full visibility and control of their data pipeline. Visit getmanta.com to learn how MANTA can help your company leverage data as a true corporate asset.