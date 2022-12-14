Climate First Bank Welcomes New Members to Board and Leadership Team

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate First Bank, the world’s first FDIC-insured commercial bank founded to combat the climate crisis, today appoints Jose Camacho to the Board of Directors and welcomes Rachel Kent as VP, Marketing Director. The two new additions signify growth as Climate First Bank builds out its team and expands across Florida and the Southeast.



“I’ve known Jose for years and have always been impressed with his commitment to affordable housing in Central Florida, which closely aligns with Climate First Bank’s mission as a values-based bank. I couldn’t imagine a better leader to bring us to new heights as we enter 2023,” CEO and Founder Ken LaRoe said. “Rachel’s dedication to sustainability fits in perfectly with our mission at Climate First Bank. With her helming our marketing arm, our message of changing finance to finance change will go far and wide.”

A veteran finance and banking professional, Camacho is currently Chairman and CEO of New World Bank, a boutique financial institution specializing in affordable housing, opportunity zones and providing financing and investment for global needs. He has vast experience implementing, monitoring and enforcing government affordable housing regulations and procedures, and will use this knowledge to further the bank’s affordable housing lending initiatives. As a member of the Board, Camacho will oversee business strategy as the bank approaches its second year of operations. Camacho first connected with LaRoe when he served as a Director of LaRoe’s first bank, Florida Choice Bank. Camacho has a Juris Doctorate as well as degrees in community development management and business administration.

Joining Camacho on the leadership team is Kent, a seasoned marketer and native Brit who brings experience leading marketing strategy and campaigns in sustainability to her new role. As Marketing Director, Kent will drive awareness of the bank and its eco-friendly products across Florida and beyond. She graduated from University of the West of England with a master’s degree in sports management and marketing and shifted her career to focus on the environmentally friendly campaigns in 2017. Kent believes in empowering those around her to tackle the climate crisis through creativity and collaboration.

Stay tuned for the latest updates, and to learn more visit climatefirstbank.com.

About Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank is a values-based community bank offering a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. These products are powered by high technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. Member FDIC.