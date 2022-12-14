NorthStar Digital Solutions Named 2022 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, have selected NorthStar Digital Solutions (NDS) as a 2022 Top Tech Startup, which spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

This year's winners play in a variety of different market sectors, however AI-powered automation and real-time transportation visibility make up a majority (35% and 33%, respectively) while bringing in $1 million to over $20 million in annual revenue.

Recently, NDS launched their custom mobile application, FR8Focus, designed to solve real-world challenges in the LTL market through visual digitization. In collaboration with Radaro, an enterprise technology platform that streamlines and optimizes LTL and freight deliveries, FR8Focus connects the road to the back office with automated document processing and real-time fleet monitoring. Built with intuitive software easily integrated into back-end systems, it unifies communications between drivers, dispatch, administration and the customer while accelerating antiquated processes from hours to seconds.

"From seed funding rounds to launching new solutions, many of today's tech startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space. They're introducing new innovations, improving user experiences and striving for that safer, smarter, more efficient supply chain," comments Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The future of the supply chain industry is directly impacted by the development of these new technologies and I'm very excited to see what's next for these winners."

NDS COO, Dave Brajkovich states, "Waiting for information is a non-starter in this day and age." While working with leading private carrier, Polaris Transportation, the company aims to find more innovative ways to create operational efficiencies and enhance the overall LTL shipping experience utilizing leading edge technologies including enterprise APIs, mobile applications, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and Hyperledger blockchain fabric.

Dave Brajkovich will be attending the Manifest Vegas forum scheduled for Jan. 31 - Feb. 2, 2023, where select Top Tech Startups will be presenting on stage and additional winners will be featured in the Education Program.

Recipients of this year's award will also be profiled on FoodLogistics.com and SDCExec.com. Go to https://foodl.me/ibl8v to view the full list of Top Tech Startup winners.

