Rehab Warriors, Johns Hopkins University - Carey Business School Announce Partnership

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rehab Warriors announced that it has partnered with The Johns Hopkins University - Carey Business School to build a new capstone course focused on revitalizing disadvantaged communities.

The course will be a part of the MS in Real Estate and Infrastructure, and will examine problems within communities, and practical solutions that can be identified, developed and executed. The partnership with Johns Hopkins University is a collaboration to pioneer change in a much-needed way. It allows for a direct educational pathway for veterans within the real estate industry to operate as a catalyst of positive transformation to the housing crisis in America.

Rehab Warriors leverages veterans to build a workforce, as they provide veterans with world-class training in residential construction, remodeling, and small-scale development, empowering them with the necessary skills to be a force multiplier as Rehab Warriors collectively rebuilds communities that have been undercapitalized and underserved.

"Partnering with The Johns Hopkins University - Carey Business School to develop curriculum on the goal of Rehab Warriors is an amazing opportunity to equip more people with the tools to revitalize their communities," said Rehab Warriors Founder Andy Williams. "Redeveloping underserved communities is a vital aspect to restoring the pathway to homeownership for millions of Americans."

To kick off 2023 with sparks, The Johns Hopkins University - Carey Business School and Rehab Warriors will be hosting a Summit in January, focusing on the continued proposition of veterans taking on important roles in the real estate industry.

The Summit will take place on Jan. 10 at 8:30 am ET at 100 International Drive, Baltimore MD 21022. To register, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rehab-warriors-johns-hopkins-carey-business-school-real-estate-summit-tickets-486881895857

