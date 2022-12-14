ThoughtSpot AWS Marketplace Listing for Team and Pro Edition Helps Companies Maximize Their Cloud Investments

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtSpot , the Modern Analytics Cloud company today announced significant milestone achievements with its channel and alliance programs with the launch of the AWS Marketplace listing for Team and Pro editions as well as key senior channel executive hires.



New customers can now easily access and purchase ThoughtSpot’s self-service analytics via AWS Marketplace with their existing AWS commitments, making it frictionless to implement a powerful experience layer on top of a modern data stack. Alongside Databricks Partner Connect and Snowflake Partner Connect , this is the next phase of making ThoughtSpot fully interoperable with the most performant cloud data platforms, allowing companies to maximize the business impact of their cloud investments with live insights.

In addition to the AWS Marketplace, AWS customers can tap into the Powered by Amazon Redshift program , which further deepens ThoughtSpot’s integration allowing any Amazon Redshift customer to leverage self-service analytics to make sense of large volumes of data without having to connect SaaS products to their data platform manually.

Customers can also continue to access ThoughtSpot via the Snowflake Partner Connect or the open source Databricks Partner Connect which gives them the ability to access via an existing ThoughtSpot account from partner connect or launch a free trial in seconds without having to leave the tool.

The ThoughtSpot partner and alliance ecosystem continues to co-innovate to deliver new capabilities to the Modern Analytics Cloud. This includes adding to a library of bespoke ThoughtSpot SpotApps, out of the box solution accelerators built for common cloud-based data sources like ServiceNow, Snowflake, Google Analytics, Hubspot, and Salesforce, helping to solve customer problems faster. Axis Group is ThoughtSpot’s first ISV partner to build its own SpotApp. Built for Procurement Vulnerability Analysis on SAP data, Axis Group’s SpotApp combines its industry expertise with ThoughtSpot’s self-serve analytics to empower customers to easily identify global supply chain disruptions, reducing risk and building resilience.

In line with ThoughtSpot’s channel and alliance programs growth, the team is expanding with two strategic new hires. Following Kuntal Vahalia’s recent appointment as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channel and Alliances, Rajesh Dhiman joins ThoughtSpot as Senior Director, Global Systems Integrators, where he is responsible for building and developing key global partnerships. Dhiman's appointment follows the recent opening of the new office in Trivandrum, the company's third R&D center in India, alongside $150m investment plans across Indian operations over the next five years.

Britny Holloway also joins to lead AWS Global Alliances from AWS. Holloway will oversee the ThoughtSpot AWS partnership as the two organizations expand to serve an increase in joint customer demand.

"This past year has been unprecedented for businesses in terms of changing conditions in the macroenvironment - whether its health, supply chain, energy or economic. As we approach 2023, companies are looking to tighten their belts with one exception – data," said Kuntal Vahalia, SVP of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at ThoughtSpot. “There is an increased need for companies to adopt the modern data stack precisely because of its agility and time to value. In response, we’ve built cutting-edge technology with advanced capabilities, allowing customers to tap into their data to solve real problems quickly. Our growing partner ecosystem makes it simple to purchase, apply to specific use cases, and immediately see results.”

ThoughtSpot is the Modern Analytics Cloud company. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world with the easiest to use analytics platform. With ThoughtSpot, anyone can leverage natural language search and AI to find data insights and tap into the most cutting edge innovations the cloud data ecosystem has to offer. Companies can put the power of their modern data stack in the hands of every employee, extend the value of their data to partners and customers, and automate entire business processes. ThoughtSpot enables everyone within an organization to limitlessly engage with live data regardless of their cloud data platform, making it easy to achieve granular, actionable insights through Live Analytics. Customers can take advantage of ThoughtSpot’s web and mobile applications to improve decision making for every employee. With ThoughtSpot’s developer-friendly platform, ThoughtSpot Everywhere, customers can also bring the Modern Analytics Cloud to their products and services, engaging users and keep them coming back for more. Organizations like BT, T-Mobile, Snowflake, HubSpot, Exxon, Daimler, Medtronic, Hulu, Royal Bank of Canada, Nasdaq, OpenTable, Workato, and Nationwide Building Society rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data. See for yourself and try ThoughtSpot today.

