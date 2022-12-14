Agriculture Drones Market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2021 to USD 3.1 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Agriculture Drones market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Agriculture Drones market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, application, technology and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Agriculture Drones market are BW Group, Dorian LPG Ltd, EXMAR, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd, PT Pertamina, StealthGas Inc, The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd., Teekay Corporation, among others. To achieve a substantial market, share in the worldwide Agriculture Drones market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Due to a growing population and the need for adequate food to satisfy expanding market demands, precision agriculture and the utilisation of technology like drones are gaining appeal around the globe. Unprecedented levels of difficulties in the agricultural industry are being brought on by global weather changes, which increases the demand for cutting-edge technology like agriculture drones to increase crop yield and commercial know-how. The second major issue for the industry is the severe regulations that many countries have placed on the use of unmanned aircraft systems while flying at particular altitudes. Lack of information among the enormous populations of farmers is another problem that is restricting the market's demand. Improved data analytics may enable farmers that employ sustainable farming practises to accelerate their production cycles. Increased spending on ancillary equipment would also benefit the

Scope of Agriculture Drones Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Application, Technology, And Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players BW Group, Dorian LPG Ltd, EXMAR, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd, PT Pertamina, StealthGas Inc, The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd., Teekay Corporation, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The Rotary Wing segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The type segment includes Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, and Others. The Rotary Wing segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Rotary wing drones are frequently used for a range of farming purposes because of their significant structural benefits. Multi-rotor aircraft can VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) to carry large payloads without needing additional airspace. Multi-rotor drones are perfect for accurate spraying, aerial photography, and photo-taking since they can fly for long periods of time.

Crop Monitoring is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The application segment includes Crop Monitoring, Soil & Field Analysis, Planting & Seeding, Crop Spray, and Others. The Crop Monitoring segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Because they are extensively utilised, easily available, and reasonably priced, stainless steel Agriculture Drones play a significant role in the expansion of the global market for Agriculture Drones.

Autonomous is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The technology segment includes Manual and Autonomous. The Autonomous segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Autonomous agriculture drones are drones with advanced ground control systems that employ automatic supervisory techniques to lower the number of operators required to operate the fleet. Today, automated processes are used for many agricultural applications, such as data gathering missions and drone mapping. Because of developments in autonomous technology like automated seeders and autonomous pollination drones that can operate and analyse crop health without the need for people, the sub-segment is also anticipated to have outstanding growth in the upcoming years.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for Agriculture Drones include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The increasing public-private collaboration to enhance food and the rising usage of advanced technologies in agriculture are the main factors propelling market progress in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, the use of agricultural drones is controlled in countries like Japan and South Korea where pesticide usage and civil aviation restrictions are well-established.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany Agriculture Drones market size was valued at USD 0.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.24 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2029.

Germany has always maintained its position as the leader in accepting new technology. The total number of farmers in Germany has declined from 11 million in 1965 to less than 2 million in 2020. As a result, the government has set a goal to use agricultural UAVs by 2022 for more than half of the nation's land area that is used for rice, soy, and wheat cultivation.

China

China Agriculture Drones’s market size was valued at USD 0.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2029. Over 80% of the local market is accounted for by the leading producers in China, such as XAG and DJI. Both of these businesses made technological advancements, with DJI focusing on camera drones and XAG on agricultural drones. These factors lead to the rapid increase and large market growth for agricultural drones in China.

India

India's Agriculture Drones market size was valued at USD 0.05 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.09 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2029. The state governments of Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh are collaborating with drone producers, farmer producer groups, and state agriculture universities to develop drones that spray fertiliser. State governments and institutions are cooperating to help farmers become used to drones.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increase in venture capital funding for the development of agriculture drones however are driving the market's growth.

