Trademo Technologies Inc. is Named a 2022 Top Tech Startup by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Palo Alto, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trademo, a global supply chain intelligence company, today announced that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, has selected the company as one of this year’s Top Tech Startups. This award spotlights the top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

Trademo sources billions of supply chain data points and leverages AI to empower businesses with visibility, discover new commercial opportunities, ensure compliance with trade regulations, and build operational supply chain resilience..

“From seed funding rounds to launching new solutions, many of today's tech startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space. They’re introducing new innovations, improving user experiences and striving for that safer, smarter, more efficient supply chain,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “The future of the supply chain industry is directly impacted by the development of these new technologies, and I’m very excited to see what’s next for these winners.”

Trademo launched its flagship solution, Trademo Intel in 2020. With this solution, businesses can analyze 2 Bn+ global shipments, find new prospects and business partners, discover multi-tier supply chains, analyze shifts in global trade lanes and much more. Trademo Intel is the number one source for global trade data intelligence.

This year, Trademo also launched two new solutions that provide valuable and comprehensive insight into global supply chains. Trademo Compliance ensures businesses can efficiently meet all cross-border trade regulations. Trademo Compliance collects and normalizes global trade compliance data from several government and federal authorities to provide the most up-to-date, verified, and authentic content for its users in all major markets. Trademo Sanctions Screener brings state-of-the-art name matching in sanctions screening with advanced algorithms assessing emerging challenges, ensuring sanctions data is current, authentic, and accurate.

“Trademo is a young company with a fresh perspective and powerful solutions that support our customers’ needs, provide critical business insights and resolve supply chain obstacles,” said Shalabh Singhal, Founder and CEO, Trademo. “We are extremely pleased to have won a Top Tech Startup Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive which provides further validation to what we are building at Trademo.”

Recipients of this year’s award will also be profiled on FoodLogistics.com and SDCExec.com. Go to https://foodl.me/ibl8vs to view the full list of Top Tech Startup winners.

About Trademo:

Trademo is a global supply chain intelligence SaaS company, founded in 2020. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Trademo has a global team of 80+ employees, with a vision to build a singular source of truth on global supply chains. Trademo is connecting all the dots for its customers and empowering them with deep insights to help find new commercial opportunities, ensure compliance with trade regulations, and build operational supply chain resilience. Trademo collects public and private data on global trade transactions, sanctioned parties, trade tariffs, ESG and other global supply chain events using its proprietary algorithms. Trademo's platform analyzes and performs advanced data processing on billions of data points using technologies like graph, NLP, and machine learning to build end-to-end visibility on global supply chains.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive:

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.