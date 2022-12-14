New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acute Care Telemedicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Delivery, By Application By End Use, By Region And By Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373161/?utm_source=GNW



Acute Care Telemedicine Market Growth & Trends



The global acute care telemedicine market is expected to reach USD 60.2 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.8 % from 2022 to 2030. Technological development in the healthcare sector, increasing demand for immediate access to medical care, and shortage of specialty physicians especially in developing countries are some factors driving telemedicine growth in an acute care setting.



The COVID-19 pandemic caused the healthcare system to encounter various challenges.The swift adoption of various technologies across countries, driven by the necessity to provide continued medical care in the era of social distancing, has increased the penetration of telemedicine in acute care.



In addition, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) increased the coverage of telehealth services through temporary waivers soon after the declaration of COVID-19 as a public health emergency in early 2020 to make it convenient for people to receive medical care while reducing their exposure to the virus in public settings such as hospitals and health care facilities.



Furthermore, the World Health Organization and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) collaborated to produce a universal standard for the usage of telehealth services to address the problem on an international scale. This guideline describes the technological criteria that a telehealth platform must fulfill to deliver accessible telehealth services.



In December 2021, Five Ascension Texas facilities collaborated with the nation’s major multispecialty telemedicine group to offer teleneurology services to their patients.The collaboration was intended to ensure 24/7 access to special neurology care.



It will also strengthen on-site neurology treatment by offering doctors, nurses, and other professionals high-definition video consultations with neurologists on demand.



Acute Care Telemedicine Market Report Highlights

• Based on delivery, the clinician-to-patient segment accounted for the largest market share of 62.5% in 2021 as it provides easy access to medical professionals through chat or video conferencing and reduces long waiting and travel times to get treatment.

• The telepsychiatry segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period. The sector is witnessing significant growth as it holds the potential to become a better option to traditional in-person psychiatric facilities.

• Based on the end-use, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 75.5% and is likely to grow at the fastest growth rate from 2022 to 2030. This is owing to the shortage of specialist physicians, especially in developing countries, and increased demand for better healthcare access among the people.

• North America accounted for the largest revenue share of nearly 42.4% in 2021. Due to a favorable reimbursement structure and the availability of telemedicine services. For instance, In January 2021, The American Telemedicine Association (ATA) and the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) launched “IMPACT” a new program for virtual healthcare.

• The Europe market is anticipated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 15.2%. The increase in the elderly population and increased development in the healthcare infrastructure is driving the regional market expansion

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373161/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________