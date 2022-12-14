Fire Extinguisher Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 4.67 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 6.08% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Fire Extinguisher Market ” By Product (Wheeled, Portable, and Knapsack), By Extinguishing Agent (Dry Chemical, Dry Powder, Foam, Carbon Dioxide, and Others), By Application (Public Areas, Industrial, Commercial, Households, and Others), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Fire Extinguisher Market size was valued at USD 3.09 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.67 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.08% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Fire Extinguisher Market Overview

A portable fire extinguisher is a common emergency safety tool for putting out minor flames and reducing possible damage before firefighters arrive. A handle, a nozzle, a pressure sensor, and a cylinder with an extinguishing agent make up the device. It works largely by expelling the extinguishing chemical under constant pressure, which chills the burning material and exhausts the oxygen in the flame and interferes with the chemical reaction of the flame. Although they are less common, non-cylindrical pressure containers are also available in fire extinguishers. The firefighter agent and the excellent are both stored within the same pressure storage chamber.

Industrial growth in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Indonesia are driving demand for fire extinguishers, as is the expansion of the construction sector and the execution of stringent fire safety norms and regulations. Sound wave fire extinguishers, water mist systems, early blocking quick response fire sprinkler systems (ESFR), incorporated voice evacuation and messaging systems, customized vocal smoke alarms, and video image smoke detection are just a few of the best methods for faster and smarter innovations that are occurring in the market and making firefighting faster, more efficient, and simpler.

Developing construction projects, including industrial plants, high-rise buildings, and commercial centers, are expected to boost the demand over the forecasted period. Furthermore, The initiation of stringent safety standards by the government to stop any unexpected event due to fire outbreaks, and an increase in commercial space construction, enhance the market growth. The growth of the product portfolio to include compressed, lightweight, and cost-effective fire extinguishers to expand their consumer base, further influence the business market. The presence of powerful substitute goods such as automatic vehicle sprinkler systems and hydrant systems may have a negative impact on the development of the Global Fire Extinguisher Market.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Fire Extinguisher Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Fire Extinguisher Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Amerex Corporation, JL Industries, Tyco Fire Products LP, Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH, Minimax GmbH & Company KG, Britannia Fire Ltd., First Alert Inc., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., United Technologies Corporation & Co. KG and Desautel.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Fire Extinguisher Market into Product, Extinguishing Agent, Application, and Geography.

Fire Extinguisher Market, by Product Wheeled Portable Knapsack

Fire Extinguisher Market, by Extinguishing Agent Dry Chemical Dry Powder Foam Carbon Dioxide Others

Fire Extinguisher Market, by Application Public Areas Industrial Commercial Households Others

Fire Extinguisher Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



