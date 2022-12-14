JASMINER X16-Q Officially Opens for Pre-order

Beijing, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 26, 2022, JASMINER officially released the latest model of its high-throughput flagship server X16-Q, the first quiet products equipped with JASMINER's new generation of high-throughput computing chip processors.







Compared with X4, the newly launched X16 product line, with ten times higher chip performance, is built for home level crypto mining, based on the portability, low consumption and high efficiency of the server device, which can comfortably cope with various mining work demands anytime and anywhere. X16-Q combines the advantages of high throughput, high hash rate, low power consumption, etc. It not only adopts the current top hardware configuration, but also continues JASMINER's product concept designed for low power consumption, allowing users to have a more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly experience while producing efficient computing power.

Strong chip & more advanced energy efficiency

The X16-Q delivers a high 1845MH/s ±10% super hash rate and consumes as little as 630W ±10% power. With the core of the new generation of high throughput computing chip, JASMINER X16-Q demonstrates a strong computing performance and an energy efficiency ratio of only 0.34J/MH, a technology level that is far ahead of the industry.

Extremely quiet&diverse application scenarios

JASMINER X16-Q's new quiet cooling system will continue to ensure that the noise level during computing power operation is maintained at 40dB±10%. To ensure easy operability and diversified scenarios of the computing server, the JASMINER X16-Q takes the 3U form as a space-saving starting point, so that the server can be placed in the family room without affecting daily life and neatly disposed in the rack without taking up too much space.

Green energy saving & industry leadership

The JASMINER X16-Q is designed with a series of subtleties to minimize system energy consumption while ensuring smooth and efficient system operation. It offers an energy efficiency ratio of 0.34 (J/MH) ±10%, which is at the head of the industry.

As the world's leading high throughput ASIC mining machine brand, JASMINER grasps the needs of the times and the majority of users, focusing on the layout of high throughput, high hash rate, low power consumption mining field, has launched JASMINER X4 Mini, X4 1U and X4-Q and other diversified mining machine products, to provide intelligent and convenient products and services for global users.

The new launch of JASMINER X16-Q is bound to create higher encryption value for users, and the new product will be widely recognized by the market and users in the future as it is officially launched and delivered in large quantities.



https://www.jasminer.com

