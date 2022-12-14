MediGO Named a 2022 Top Tech Startup by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

BALTIMORE, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected MediGO, a digital healthcare supply chain technology company, as one of this year’s Top Tech Startups. The awards program spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.



This year’s winners focus on a variety of different market sectors; however, AI-powered automation and real-time transportation visibility make up a majority of the winners and bring in $1 million to $20 million plus in revenue per year.

MediGO helps the transplant industry improve organ quality through reduced cold ischemic times (CIT) and helps surgical teams increase productivity by avoiding long wait times due to a lack of visibility into the organ supply chain. The organization was recognized for its flagship OPO Delivery Management software solution, which, to date, has provided real-time tracking and predictive estimated times of arrival for more than 1,000 organ shipments and 100 tissue shipments that have traveled to 68% of the United States and internationally.

“From seed funding rounds to launching new solutions, many of today’s tech startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space. They’re introducing new innovations, improving user experiences and striving for that safer, smarter, more efficient supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “The future of the supply chain industry is directly impacted by the development of these new technologies, and I’m very excited to see what’s next for these winners.”

As a recipient of this year's Top Tech Startups award, MediGO will be profiled on FoodLogistics.com and SDCExec.com, along with the full list of Top Tech Startup winners.

To learn more about MediGO and how it’s transforming the donation and transplant supply chain, visit gomedigo.io.

About MediGO

MediGO’s innovative healthcare supply chain technology digitally transforms the U.S. organ donation and transplant system to improve fairness and equity, reduce nonuse of donated organs, and save more lives. Recognized by Edison Awards and Fast Company for its disruptive technology, and powered by proprietary algorithms and machine learning, MediGO provides the most actionable data available in the donation and transplantation industry. For more information about MediGO, a JSP Ventures company, visit gomedigo.io.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to SDCExec.com to learn more.

