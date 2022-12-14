Global Valuation of Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessels Market to Reach US$13.4 Bn by 2027 End

London, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide carbon neutral targets are likely to receive strong tailwinds from the offshore wind power sector. There has thus been remarkable increase in the overall offshore wind power capacity through rocketing installations of high, and ultra-high capacity wind turbines over the recent past. A recently published report of Fairfield Market Research deep dives into the global offshore wind turbine installation vessels market and offers growth forecast for the same over the course of 2022 – 2027. The approximately US$5.3 Bn market (2022) is expected to reach the valuation of US$13.4 Bn by the end of 2027. While the market revenue is poised to more than double between the years of forecast, the report also expects growth to exhibit a solid double-digit rate. Deepening penetration of offshore wind turbines into deep offshore areas and widening expansion of offshore wind farms across coasts and into the sea are boosting investments in offshore wind sector. The offshore wind turbine installation vessels market will largely gain from this, says the report.

Key Research Insights

Normal jack-up rig recorded more than 66% revenue share in 2021 and will remain the leading vessel type through 2027

Europe was the top-ranking market in 2021 with over 48% market share, opportunities will flock key Asian markets

The top five players currently account for a collective revenue share of around 45% in offshore wind turbine installation vessels market





Insights into Segmental Analysis

With rise in demand for high-capacity turbines, heavy lift vessels are expected to witness greater traction through the end of 2027. A growing shift of the global offshore wind power industry’s shift to large turbine is rapidly broadening the scope of growth for heavy lift vessels. Mounting investments in high-capacity offshore wind farms further encourage adoption of heavy lift vessels. Analysis of the offshore wind turbine installation vessels market by the vessel type reveals primacy of normal jack up rig that currently accounts for nearly 66.7% market share. The report attributes this dominance to consistently rising installations of 2-8 MW turbines across the offshore wind power sector.

Key report Highlights

To meet the 2030 carbon neutral targets, the worldwide wind energy sector would have to display around 4x growth. This is where high and ultra-high-capacity turbine installations would play an instrumental role

The total offshore wind turbine installation vessels had reached beyond 1,100 by 2021 end. Global offshore wind turbine installation vessels market size will experience more than twofold expansion in revenue between 2022 and 2027

In 2021, the market witnessed over 25 new build order placements for wind turbine installation vessels and the utilization rate was an average of 85-90%. The same year, the world added over 6.0 GW of new offshore wind power capacities, spearheaded by China, and Europe





Insights into Regional Analysis

While Europe will most likely realize around 3,400 TWh of offshore wind energy toward the end of 2030, the region registered a dominant revenue share of over 48% in global offshore wind turbine installation vessels market in 2021. Europe’s renewables sector, especially wind power, is continuously witnessing shooting investments over the recent past. This will remain a constant booster to the region’s offshore wind turbine installation vessels market. The report clearly projects continued dominance of Europe, as well as a glowing spot developing across Asia Pacific, and the US markets. The US market for offshore wind turbine installation vessels is anticipated to gain from amplifying investments, and emerging opportunity for several offshore wind turbine installation vessel fleet owners. In Asia Pacific, China, and India will reportedly remain the leading markets on account of a growing number of ongoing offshore projects. Moreover, the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) estimates 100 GW offshore wind capacity for Asia Pacific by the end of 2030. This is likely to create a strong ground for growth of the region’s offshore wind turbine installation vessels market.

Key Participants in Global Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessels Market Competition

Eneti Inc., Seafox, A-2-Sea Solutions Limited, Seajacks, CADELER, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier, Van Oord, JACK-UP BARGE, MPI Offshore

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2027 Market Size in 2022 US$5.3 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2027 US$13.4 Bn CAGR 20% Key Players Eneti Inc., CADELER, Seafox, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier, Van Oord, A-2-Sea Solutions Limited, JACK-UP BARGE, MPI Offshore, Seajacks

Market Segmentation

Vessel Type Coverage

Self–propelled jack up

Normal jack up

Heavy lift vessel





Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Leading Companies

CADELER

Eneti Inc.

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier

Seafox

Van Oord

JACK-UP BARGE

A-2-Sea Solutions Limited

MPI Offshore

Seajacks

Others

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Vessel Type-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis





