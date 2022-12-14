CoinShares publishes prospectus in connection with change of listing venue to Nasdaq Stockholm





14 December 2022 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares or the "Company") announced on 7 December 2022 that the listing committee of Nasdaq Stockholm approved the Company's application for admission of the Company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market subject to certain conditions being fulfilled. By reason of the change of listing venue, CoinShares has prepared a Swedish language prospectus (the "Swedish Prospectus") and an English translation thereof. The Swedish Prospectus has today been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority ("SFSA") (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The Swedish Prospectus, as well as the English language version, is now available on the Company's website.

Publication of the prospectus

For complete information about the change of listing venue, please see the prospectus that has been prepared by the Company, available on the Company's website, www.coinshares.com/governance, press the tab "Listing Change 2022". The Swedish Prospectus will also, in a few days, be available on the SFSA's website, https://fi.se/sv/vara-register/prospektregistret/. There is no offering or issuance of new shares in connection with the prospectus and the Company's shares being admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.The prospectus has been prepared in accordance with the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The Swedish Prospectus has been approved by the SFSA, which is the Swedish competent authority in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation, in accordance with article 20 in the Prospectus Regulation. The SFSA only approves the Swedish Prospectus as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the Prospectus Regulation. The approval should not be considered as an endorsement of CoinShares or as an endorsement of the quality of the shares that are the subject of the Swedish Prospectus and does not indicate that the SFSA guarantees that the facts in the Swedish Prospectus are correct or complete. Investors should make their own assessment as to the suitability of investing in the Company's shares.



Timetable

First day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market is scheduled to 19 December 2022 and last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is scheduled to 16 December 2022. The shares will continue to trade under the ticker "CS". Shareholders of CoinShares do not need to take any action in connection with the change of listing venue.

Advisors

Baker McKenzie is the Company's legal advisor in connection with the admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

