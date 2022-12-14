EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 14 DECEMBER 2022 AT 16.35
Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - Handelsbanken Fonder
Eezy Plc has received on 14 December 2022 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Handelsbanken Fonder AB, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has decreased below 5 % on 13 December 2022.
Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:
|% of
shares and voting rights
|% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both in %
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.85 %
|-
|4.85 %
|25 046 815
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|5.01 %
|-
|5.01 %
|-
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000322326
|1 215 771
|0
|4.85 %
|0
|SUBTOTAL A
|1 215 771
|4.85 %
Further information:
Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 50 306 9913