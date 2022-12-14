Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - Handelsbanken Fonder

| Source: Eezy Oyj Eezy Oyj

Helsinki, FINLAND

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 14 DECEMBER 2022 AT 16.35

Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - Handelsbanken Fonder

Eezy Plc has received on 14 December 2022 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Handelsbanken Fonder AB, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has decreased below 5 % on 13 December 2022. 

Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification: 

 % of
shares and voting rights		% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments		Total of both in %Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.85 %-4.85 %25 046 815
Position of previous notification (if applicable)5.01 %-5.01 %-

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed: 

A: Shares and voting rights 

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI40003223261 215 77104.85 %0
SUBTOTAL A1 215 7714.85 %


Further information:
Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 50 306 9913