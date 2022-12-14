New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DNA Methylation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Application, By Product, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373156/?utm_source=GNW



DNA Methylation Market Growth & Trends



The global DNA methylation market size is expected to reach USD 4.22 billion by 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.67% from 2022 to 2030, due to the increased usage of DNA methylation in sequencing analysis. The increased adoption of DNA methylation in the agrigenomics field remains a promising driver of this growth.



In January 2020, a research journal published in Springer stated that DNA methylation and expression analysis shows peanut foliar disease resistance genes have epialleles.DNA methylation analysis continues to open new doors of opportunities for researchers, and pharmaceutical companies.



Increased research and developments in this field would further drive the DNA methylation industry in the coming years.



Furthermore, the growing prevalence of esophageal adenocarcinoma has contributed to the overall growth. According to the data published by the American Cancer Society (ACS), in 2022, an estimated 20,640 esophageal cancer cases were undiagnosed in the U.S. The chronic disease. resulted in 16,410 deaths.



Growing esophageal cancer cases in the U.S. highlight the urgent need for early intervention measures that can help improve the low survival rates for patients. In October 2022, a research article published by Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center stated that methylated DNA biomarkers could be used for the detection of esophageal adenocarcinoma and high-grade dysplasia.



The significant increase in the adoption of epigenetics-based treatment strategies, coupled with the broad nucleic acid-based diagnostic tests & kits commercialization is projected to drive the growth of the market.In May 2022, an article published in PubMed stated that theepigenetics-based treatment strategies are to be used for studying Alzheimer’s disease.



However, a lack of expertise to perform DNA methylation experiments could restrict the growth. DNA methylation holds significant potential in various biotechnology applications, while the relatively low number of skilled professionals remains an obstacle to growth.



Key players operating in the market are taking several initiatives such as new product developments, entering into a strategic alliance, and regional expansion among others.For instance, in May 2022, Oxford Nanopore announced integrating Remora, a technique that offers accurate and real-time epigenetic insights with nanopore sequencing software.



This would further offer simple access to accurate whole genome methylation detection. Similarly, in June 2020, Base Genomics announced of advancing and developing its DNA methylation technology. the aim is to sequence a large amount of epigenetic data from a blood test which could revolutionize the preventative medicine arena.



DNA Methylation Market Report Highlights

• The overall growth is attributed to the growing adoption of DNA methylation in sequencing analysis in the molecular biology and genomics and agrigenomics fields

• By technology, the sequencing segment captured the highest share in 2021, owing to the increasing adoption of sequencing technology for research purposes by numerous market players

• By product, the consumables segment dominated the market as it is majorly used in the DNA sequencing procedures and diagnosis process

• By application, the clinical research segment dominated the market due to the rising number of clinical trials for various diseases globally, and constant government support leading to increasing R&D expenditure

• By end use, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominated the market, thanks to the increasing usage of high throughput technologies such as NGS by key market players

• North America dominated the market in 2021 due to the wide network of manufacturing and R&D facilities. The growing number of product launches, FDA approvals, and the presence of key market players remains a promising driver of growth in this region

