American Oncology Network Physicians Research Presented at 64th ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is pleased to announce that seven research studies co-authored by AON physicians were presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, held December 10-13 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

More than 5,000 scientific abstracts are submitted each year, and those accepted for oral and poster presentations have gone through an extensive peer review process. The final abstracts featured at the ASH annual meeting represent important, novel research in the field.

The following AON physician investigators presented their research results during poster discussions and presentations at the ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition:

Dr. Ruemu E. Birhiray of Hematology Oncology of Indiana presented and served as co-author of a study titled In-Class Transition (iCT) from Parenteral Bortezomib to Oral Ixazomib Therapy in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma (NDMM) Patients from the Community-Based US MM-6 Study: Subgroup Analyses of the Fully Accrued Dataset in Patients Aged <75 and ≥75 Years (Abstract # 3255).

(Abstract # 3255). Dr. Ralph V. Boccia of The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders served as co-author of several studies titled Brentuximab Vedotin in Frontline Therapy of Hodgkin Lymphoma in Patients with Significant Comorbidities Ineligible for Standard Chemotherapy (SGN35-015 Part E) (Abstract # 1598), Retrospective Assessment of Total Cost of Care in Non-Dialysis Dependent Chronic Kidney Disease Patients Receiving Parenteral Iron Therapy for Iron Deficiency Anemia (Abstract # 2185) and Phase 2 Trial to Evaluate Safety of Subcutaneous Epcoritamab Monotherapy in the Outpatient Setting Among Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Grade 1–3a Large B-Cell and Follicular Lymphoma (EPCORE NHL-6) (Abstract # 4271).

(Abstract # 1598), (Abstract # 2185) and (Abstract # 4271). Dr. Arvind Chaudhry of Summit Cancer Centers served as co-author of several studies titled Zanubrutinib in Acalabrutinib-Intolerant Patients (Pts) with B-Cell Malignancies (Abstract # 1587) and Genomic Characterization of Patients in a Phase 2 Study of Zanubrutinib in BTK Inhibitor–Intolerant Patients with Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Malignancies (Abstract # 4176).

(Abstract # 1587) and (Abstract # 4176). Dr. Victor M. Priego of The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders served as co-author of a study titled A Phase 1a/b Dose Escalation Study of the BTK/FLT3 Inhibitor Luxeptinib in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B-Cell Malignancies (Abstract # 2893).

In addition, Dr. George Negrea of Low Country Cancer Care served as co-author of a study titled Digital Ischemia Associated with Profound Anemia: A Concerning Consequence of Treatment without Transfusion to be published on the ASH abstracts site.

“Being selected to present your research is an esteemed honor,” said AON Research Committee Chairman Dr. Ralph Boccia, Board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist at The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. “With high numbers of submitted materials being considered, the abstracts selected offer premier research findings that are deemed noteworthy and important to cancer care. Congratulations to these AON physicians for sharing their studies with the medical community, and we thank them for their dedication to improving patient care.”

“The field of cancer research is constantly evolving with new and revolutionary findings that transform patient care and treatment,” said AON CEO Todd Schonherz. “It is critical for physicians, and other members of the care team, to remain dedicated to continuing their education so that patients are receiving the right care at the right time. To have five AON physicians contributing their knowledge and expertise illustrates their commitment to advancing the industry forward by leading innovative research projects that elevate cancer care across the entire healthcare landscape.”

