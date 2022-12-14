New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Ceiling Tiles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373154/?utm_source=GNW



The North America ceiling tiles market size is expected to reach USD 4.70 billion by 2030, growing at 9.1% CAGR. This growth can be attributed to the high safety net and convenience provided by the tiles to residents. Ceiling tiles are fire resistant and provide thermal insulation, which contributes to the safety of the people. Apart from the ease of walking on the floor, this remains the primary driver behind their increased demand.



There is a growing demand for ceiling tiles in the non-residential sector in North America.There is a notable rise in spending in commercial spaces like offices.



Furthermore, new designs with pleasing aesthetics, and built with acoustic considerations open up new opportunities in large sectors like transportation.This is expected to drive the ceiling tiles market in the region.



The residential end-use segment held a significant market share on account of the rising population in the region.



The new products possess the ability to control or minimize sound transmission, as it is produced in such a way that it absorbs the noise. This makes them an ideal choice for several key applications including hospitals, auditoriums, lecture halls, schools, and commercial buildings. the rise of new products and their promise for modern construction remains a promising growth driver for the industry.



Mineral wool is a prominent product used to make ceiling tiles.It is widely used as an insulation and soundproofing material.



Mineral wool ceiling tiles offer various benefits such as aesthetic designs, fire protection, and effective thermal insulation. Additionally, it is an eco-friendly material that remains key to its demand in North America.



The prominent companies with the presence across North America are focused on providing efficient product lines in order to be competent in the global market. Players like Hunter Douglas, USG Corporation, SAS International, and CertainTeed are investing in R&D to facilitate new technologies to introduce new products like solvent-free adhesives.



North America Ceiling Tiles Market Report Highlights

• Mineral wool product segment accounted for 42.3% of the market share in 2021. Its ability to provide insulation, soundproofing, fire protection, and aesthetic designs remains integral to its growth

• The non-residential end-use segment dominated the market in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 2.08 billion by 2030, owing to robust and durable properties acquired from stronger backing materials

• The rise in the middle-class population and rising urbanization have increased the need for commercial construction. This continues to drive the development of spaces like offices and hospitals which has increased the demand for modern construction materials

• Ceiling tiles are usually offered in a variety of colors, designs, textures, sizes, and shapes. In addition, the ceiling tiles also aid in giving an attractive look to the building as well as cover up unsightly things including pipes and wires. Furthermore, easy installation coupled with various other advantages has made ceiling tiles a go-to option for many construction project developers in North America

• The market consists of several regional players providing a diversified range of products, thus leading to high competition in the industry. Strategies followed by key players include mergers & acquisitions, and vertical integration to gain a competitive edge in the market

• Canada is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.5%, owing to an increase in urban population and rising construction projects. Canada remains a noteworthy country in the regional industry

• U.S. dominated the market with a revenue of USD 1.77 billion in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The recovery from the pandemic as well as increasing construction activities in the U.S. led to a positive impact on the demand for these tiles. Furthermore, the market has also witnessed a change in consumer behavior coupled with increasing demand for decorative and soundproof interiors in commercial as well as residential buildings. This is expected to result in new growth opportunities in the market

