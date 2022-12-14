Leading Utilities Increase Customer Engagement Through Communication Despite Inflation

Escalent Names 37 Utilities as 2022 Customer Champions

| Source: Escalent, Inc. Escalent, Inc.

Livonia, Michigan, UNITED STATES

LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Cogent Syndicated report from Escalent finds that despite rising energy costs, some stand-out utilities have scored well above their industry peers for building engaged customer relationships. As the impact of higher energy prices reverberates through the industry, overall perceptions that utilities are offering reasonable rates for the service they provide are declining, leading to an overall decline in customer engagement with utilities. Bucking this trend, leading utilities that have communicated with customers to help them find support in managing their energy use are building engaged customer relationships. Today, we name those 37 utilities as Escalent’s 2022 Customer Champions.

These findings are from the 2022 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study, which tracks the performance of 141 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The report is published semiannually by Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics advisory firm with extensive energy and utility experience.

The study also found that for the first time since 2018, more than half (53%) of residential customers are paying $100–$500 per month on their utility bill. Perhaps most significantly, this year marks the lowest percentage of customers (32%) who are paying less than $100 per month on their bill. Despite higher energy costs impacting customer bills, utilities have significantly decreased the level of their customer communication. Residential customers recall fewer overall communications from their utility this year and are less likely than last year to say that messaging about how they can lower their energy consumption is accurate and easy to understand.

However, in the face of these overall industry declines, the 2022 Customer Champion utilities are focused on clear communications about customer programs and are helping their customers find offerings that meet needs around managing bills. Also, unlike the industry as a whole, these utilities are sharing messaging around how to lower energy consumption that maintains a high degree of perceived accuracy and clarity.

“Customers buffeted by inflation and economic anxiety are looking for solutions to manage their energy spending,” said K.C. Boyce, vice president at Escalent. “While many utilities have approached rising energy prices by trying to explain why prices have increased, it’s clear that the utilities that have successfully navigated these challenges have instead focused on providing energy-efficiency, rate and billing programs that give customers more control over their budgets.”

Escalent is pleased to name these 37 utilities as our 2022 Customer Champions.

Escalent 2022 Customer Champions
Ameren MissouriDominion Energy South CarolinaPhiladelphia Gas Works
Atmos Energy – MidwestElizabethtown GasPiedmont Natural Gas
Atmos Energy – SouthFlorida City Gas CompanyPPL Electric Utilities
BGEFlorida Power & LightPuget Sound Energy
Black Hills Energy – MidwestGeorgia PowerSalt River Project
Cascade Natural GasGreen Mountain PowerSMUD
CenterPoint Energy – MidwestIdaho PowerSoCalGas
Chattanooga Gas CompanyMississippi PowerTECO Peoples Gas
Columbia Gas – EastMontana-Dakota UtilitiesTECO Tampa Electric
Columbia Gas – SouthNew Jersey Natural GasWashington Gas
Columbia Gas of OhioOUCWisconsin Public Service
ComEdPECO 
Delmarva PowerPepco 

* Utilities named as Customer Champions are selected based on having Engaged Customer Relationship Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or an Engaged Customer Relationship Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

EAST REGION: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance

Utility brand nameUtility typeECR score
BGECombination755
Delmarva PowerCombination755
PECOCombination738
PSE&GCombination731
Con EdisonCombination709
National GridCombination707
RG&ECombination691
EversourceCombination674
NYSEGCombination674
PPL Electric UtilitiesElectric741
PepcoElectric728
Green Mountain PowerElectric721
West Penn PowerElectric706
PenelecElectric704
Duquesne Light CompanyElectric701
Penn PowerElectric701
Met-EdElectric694
Atlantic City ElectricElectric693
Mon PowerElectric688
Potomac EdisonElectric687
Appalachian PowerElectric684
Jersey Central Power & LightElectric679
PSEG Long IslandElectric663
Central Maine PowerElectric599
New Jersey Natural GasNatural gas750
Washington GasNatural gas747
Philadelphia Gas WorksNatural gas747
Elizabethtown GasNatural gas740
Columbia Gas – EastNatural gas737
South Jersey Gas CompanyNatural gas726
UGI UtilitiesNatural gas716
PeoplesNatural gas709
National Fuel GasNatural gas697


MIDWEST REGION: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance

Utility brand nameUtility TypeECR score
Black Hills Energy – MidwestCombination761
Wisconsin Public ServiceCombination751
Montana-Dakota UtilitiesCombination747
DTE EnergyCombination736
Xcel Energy – MidwestCombination734
Ameren IllinoisCombination727
MidAmerican EnergyCombination723
Consumers EnergyCombination721
We EnergiesCombination715
NIPSCOCombination708
Alliant EnergyCombination699
Duke Energy MidwestCombination679
CenterPoint Energy – IndianaCombination564
Ameren MissouriElectric731
ComEdElectric721
AEP OhioElectric714
OPPDElectric708
Ohio EdisonElectric706
Indiana Michigan PowerElectric702
Toledo EdisonElectric696
EvergyElectric695
The Illuminating CompanyElectric694
AES OhioElectric671
AES IndianaElectric657
Columbia Gas of OhioNatural gas754
CenterPoint Energy – MidwestNatural gas742
Atmos Energy – MidwestNatural gas737
Peoples GasNatural gas731
Nicor GasNatural gas723
Dominion Energy OhioNatural gas723
Spire Missouri – EastNatural gas721
Spire Missouri – WestNatural gas719
Citizens EnergyNatural gas716
Kansas Gas ServiceNatural gas715


SOUTH REGION: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance

Utility brand nameUtility typeECR score
Dominion Energy South CarolinaCombination720
CPS EnergyCombination682
Louisville Gas & ElectricCombination676
MLGWCombination673
OUCElectric762
Georgia PowerElectric756
Mississippi PowerElectric749
TECO Tampa ElectricElectric745
Florida Power & LightElectric745
Entergy MississippiElectric738
Public Service Company of OklahomaElectric733
Entergy ArkansasElectric733
Alabama PowerElectric729
Nashville Electric ServiceElectric728
Kentucky UtilitiesElectric724
Duke Energy ProgressElectric721
Duke Energy CarolinasElectric720
Dominion Energy VirginiaElectric712
Southwestern Electric Power CompanyElectric706
Duke Energy FloridaElectric705
Xcel Energy – SouthElectric705
OG&EElectric700
Entergy TexasElectric699
Austin EnergyElectric693
El Paso ElectricElectric692
JEAElectric691
Entergy LouisianaElectric669
Kentucky PowerElectric639
FPL Northwest FLElectric622
Entergy New OrleansElectric603
TECO Peoples GasNatural gas782
Columbia Gas – SouthNatural gas780
Piedmont Natural GasNatural gas771
Florida City Gas CompanyNatural gas768
Chattanooga Gas CompanyNatural gas767
Atmos Energy – SouthNatural gas761
CenterPoint Energy – SouthNatural gas753
Texas Gas ServiceNatural gas744
Spire AlabamaNatural gas743
Virginia Natural GasNatural gas739
Oklahoma Natural GasNatural gas731
Dominion Energy North CarolinaNatural gas730
Spire Gulf CoastNatural gas697
Spire MississippiNatural gas684


WEST REGION: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance

Utility brand nameUtility typeECR score
Puget Sound EnergyCombination748
NorthWestern EnergyCombination715
Xcel Energy ColoradoCombination713
AvistaCombination708
Colorado Springs UtilitiesCombination687
Black Hills Energy – WestCombination683
SDG&ECombination658
PG&ECombination658
Idaho PowerElectric756
Salt River ProjectElectric754
SMUDElectric742
NV EnergyElectric734
Seattle City LightElectric729
Portland General ElectricElectric720
Rocky Mountain PowerElectric717
Tucson Electric PowerElectric708
Los Angeles Department of Water & PowerElectric703
Pacific PowerElectric701
APSElectric700
Southern California EdisonElectric694
PNMElectric682
Cascade Natural GasNatural gas774
SoCalGasNatural gas756
NW NaturalNatural gas744
Intermountain Gas CompanyNatural gas739
Dominion Energy – WestNatural gas734
Southwest GasNatural gas714
New Mexico Gas CompanyNatural gas711

About Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential

Escalent conducted surveys among 78,905 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 141 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility’s customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm that helps clients understand human and market behaviors to navigate disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, our strategies guide the world’s leading brands. We accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. Based on a profound understanding of what drives human beings and markets, we identify actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences, inspire product innovation and boost business productivity. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                utility brand
                            
                            
                                utility CX
                            
                            
                                utility industry
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data