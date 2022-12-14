Shane McNamee of Smile Digital Health Named 2023 FedHealthIT100 Award Recipient

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smile Digital Health, a leading health data fabric and exchange platform, is proud to announce that Dr. Shane McNamee, Senior Vice President, Strategic Growth, Smile Digital Health, has been named as a 2023 FedHealthIT100 Award Winner.

This distinguished award honors 100 individuals recognized for driving change and advancement in the Federal Health Information Technology and Consulting Market.

Dr. McNamee has more than 15 years of experience overseeing the development and implementation of interoperability tools on various healthcare and technology teams, including large complex US Public Sector and commercial sector healthcare organizations.

Prior to joining Smile Digital Health, Dr. McNamee served in the Department of Veterans Affairs, spending years supporting the physical and psychological issues of severely combat-wounded and combat-exposed veterans. He also led VA and DoD data interoperability success in the Joint Legacy Viewer, helping to connect patient information across the federal landscape and was responsible for Fed Health IT systems integration at Peraton as CMIO.

This is not the first time Dr. McNamee has been recognized. In 2022, he was also a recipient of this prestigious award, showing that he continues to push towards digital transformation in the healthcare industry. He raises awareness in the community through informative articles, discussions and speaking engagements.

In the past year at Smile Digital Health, Dr. McNamee helped establish the company's global market presence by powering product strategy, applied data to drive healthcare metrics, accelerated sales through business development, and built partnerships, alliances and distribution channels.

Along with these achievements, Dr. McNamee serves as the Executive Director for OMG® sponsored BPM+ Health Community and is a board member in IHE USA.

"We are beyond proud of our team's thought leadership. This award is a recognition of Shane's recent achievements and showcases those values that we, as an organization, strive towards," said Duncan Weatherston, Chief Executive Officer, Smile Digital Health.

FedHealthIT is a trusted content provider, connecting government and industry through their FedHealthIT magazine and website.

"It is inspiring to see this year's list of winners, selected by a panel of current and former government and industry leaders from across the Federal Health IT sector. The work they have contributed to the industry is immense. We look forward to seeing how these efforts impact future transformations in the field," said Susan Sharer, Chief Executive Officer, FedHealthIT.

The recipients were honored at the 7th Annual FedHealthIT100 Awards and Holiday Celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The conference brought together senior healthcare executives from across the Federal Government and industry to focus on The Year Ahead, including the initiatives and programs that will be driving Federal Health IT in 2023.

About the FedHealthIT100

The FedHealthIT100 is an annual award honoring individuals who are making an impact, going above and beyond, driving innovation and positive outcomes, challenging conventional wisdom, and giving back to the larger HealthIT community. For further information, visit https://www.fedhealthit.com

About Smile Digital Health

Smile Digital Health is a health information technology company focused on delivering better global health through open standards. Our enterprise-grade, health data fabric and exchange platform fuels healthcare's digital transformation and accelerates value creation across all patient journeys at scale. Powered by our HL7® FHIR® standard-based clinical data repository (#SmileInside), our platform enables collaboration and allows organizations to ingest, transform, store, enrich, analyze, aggregate, and meaningfully share health information to power digital transformation. We prepare healthcare providers, payers, researchers, and life sciences organizations for a connected future beyond legacy systems, adding new value through intelligent use of information and ultimately delivering better patient outcomes.

We help healthcare organizations confidently #ChooseOpenStandards with the goal of #BetterGlobalHealth. For more information, visit SmileDigitalHealth.com.

