Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

The global veterinary artificial insemination market is projected to observe an impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors include increasing demand for livestock multiplication and rising involvement of government and market players, which are propelling the growth of the market.



A veterinary artificial insemination (AI) is a technique of breeding cattle that involves the use of frozen straws of sperm.It improves the genetics and reproduction of farm animals, and it is one of the most effective biotechnology techniques which is accessible to cattle producers.



The other factors supporting the market’s growth are increasing prevalence of contagious diseases among animals, surge in population across the globe, urbanization, advancement in techniques, and growing awareness.Additionally, rising pet industry expenditure is driving the growth of the market in upcoming years.



In 2021, pet industry expenditure in the United States was USD123.6 billion.

Rising Demand for Livestock Multiplication for Increased Yield Boosts Prospects

Artificial insemination is an effective treatment than natural mating method, as it enhances the long-term profitability of cattle operations.This procedure allows more females to be fertile at different locations and be pregnant at the same time, sperms can be readily transported, and some other advantages such as increased efficiency of bull usage, and genetic selection, which are driving the growth of the veterinary artificial insemination market.



Moreover, the semen produced by superior herd in single ejaculation is kept, diluted, and used to inseminate multiple females pregnant.These females produce more milk than normal offspring.



Most producers gather the semen of genetically superior breed of animals and makes it available to manufacturers.This method allows farmers to select traits whatever they wish into their livestock, and also to produce progenies.



For example, in 2020, Cogent in partnership with AB Europe launched a novel sexed semen service for sheep producers in the U.K. Furthermore, the AI method reduces the risks involved with animal breeding and disease transfer, which is bolstering the growth of the market.

Rising Involvement of Government and Market Players

Favorable government regulations from numerous nations are intended to enhance the productivity and profitability, rise in public knowledge, and the privatization of animal healthcare, are driving the market growth.Government organizations along with public organizations have given mutual economic resources for artificial insemination techniques, to prevent and control infectious diseases in livestock animals.



For instance, in 2018, the Indian government authorized an Agriculture Export Policy to enhance agricultural economic growth in the country. The new policy is aimed at enhancing India’s agricultural output to USD 60.0 billion by 2022 and USD 100.0 billion with a predictable foreign policy framework in the foreseen years. Also, the market players are implementing various strategies to support the growth of market such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations and collaborations. For instance, in 2021, Elanco Animal Health established collaboration with Ducks Unlimited to encourage sustainable development and agriculture - particularly beef cattle development across North America.

Market Segmentation

The global veterinary artificial insemination market is segmented into animal type, product type, end user and company.Based on animal type, the market is segmented into cattle, swine, ovine & caprine, equine, and others.



Based on product type, the market is divided into normal semen and sexed semen.Based on end user, the market is segmented into veterinary hospitals & clinics, animal breeding centers, and others.



In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to rising demand for livestock in the country.

Genus ABS, URUS Group LP, CRV, SEMEX, VikingGenetics FmbA, Select Sires Inc., Swine Genetics International Ltd., Stallion AI Services Ltd, ST Genetics Germany GmbH, and Shipley Swine Genetics are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



