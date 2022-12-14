Helium Cloud Ecosystem，The Future Has Arrived

San Francisco, CA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Jonathan Scott said at a global conference： I am very excited to announce that the Helium company launched the 5G project very soon, with no electricity expenses or space fees. Together in HCE people can choose different ways to build up the infrastructure of Web 3.0. In this ecosystem, people can select from 100 to 5000 dollars to join Helium 5G hotspot construction. Relatively, get the HNT reward from Helium.





HCE has a lot of differences from Helium 4G system period or other outside groups. For instance, hotspot setting density, device efficiency and wireless antenna. Helium’s operational team kept the principle of optimal feasibility to enhance the rectification of POC (Proof of Coverage). Wiping out indecent organizations who still used the name of wireless mining or computing power sharing. Let the consensus elites come together to understand the core value of Helium. That is, to create the people’s network by setting hotspots everywhere. Through POC, airdropped the HNT as the reward to set Helium Network all over the world.

HCE set the right value concept to combine global wireless device manufacturers and consensus elites. Though it is the brand-new cloud sharing economics model. HCE plans to build up 100,000 to 300,000 5G hotspot devices, and is already preparing the pre-work to the capital market. Step by step to establish a strong foundation.

About Helium Cloud Ecosystem:

Helium Cloud is a people-powered network that represents a paradigm shift for decentralized wireless infrastructure. It is an open-source blockchain network, used to power the internet of devices with wireless connectivity. Helium officially exceeded its market value 5 billion.

The more revenue and the simplified process, the less cost and no installation. Join HCE, open the new age of the internet with no more delay!