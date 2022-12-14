Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Size is expected to reach at USD 1,074 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8%, Owing to Increasing Incidence of Hemorrhoids among the Population

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Size accounted for USD 712 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 1,074 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030.



Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Coverage:

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Overview

A hemorrhoid is a digestive disorder that mostly affects adults. Hemorrhoids occur when veins near the anal tissue enlarge. The tissue acts as a buffer; however, pregnancies or overweight place strain on such veins, producing swelling and, eventually, the development of hemorrhoids either within or without the abdomen area. Surgical treatments for the diagnosis of hemorrhoids have grown in favor in recent years. Hemorrhoid devices are currently being invented by manufacturers to alleviate post-operative discomfort as well as other procedural issues, particularly in individuals with prolapsed hemorrhoids. Furthermore, the growth in hemorrhoid incidence, as well as technological developments, consumer awareness, & health expenditures, are boosting the global hemorrhoid treatment devices market.

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Trends

Growth in adolescent hemorrhoid occurrence and a rise in hemorrhoid treatments due to consumer demands would likely boost the global market. Increasing hemorrhoid treatment device acceptance and consciousness are likely to dominate the worldwide market for hemorrhoid treatment devices in Europe and North America.

Cost-effective Treatments for Diverse Hemorrhoids to Fuel the Global Market

A rise in hemorrhoid prevalence is driving the global demand for the hemorrhoid treatment equipment market. According to the Global Surgery Journal, hemorrhoids are considered one of the most common illnesses among young adults (February 2018). Before approaching 50%, it is projected that more than half of the population would be affected by batteries. The frequency of surgeries is predicted to rise, propelling the global hemorrhoid treatment devices market growth. Due to the increased usage of ligators for hemorrhoid treatments, the band ligator segments held the largest portion of the global market in 2021. Binders are created by a generally safe and simple office-based technique with few consequences. Furthermore, the growing use of endoscopic ligators by specialists for easy and simple access to hemorrhoids is expected to boost this segment in the coming years.

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Segmentation

The global hemorrhoid treatment devices market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on device type, and end-use. By device type, the segment is separated into sclerotherapy injectors, cryotherapy devices, infrared coagulators, hemorrhoid laser probes, bipolar probes, band ligators, and others. According to the hemorrhoid treatment devices market forecast, the band ligators category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

In terms of end-use, the market is categorized into ambulatory surgical centers, clinics and hospitals, and others. Hospitals and clinics accounted for a significant portion of the global market in 2021. Multiple applications and gadgets, as well as linkages to medical corporations, may contribute to the segment's supremacy in order to improve healthcare offerings and services. As a favored treatment option, clinics and hospitals also provide sophisticated technology and superior healthcare facilities. With the growth in the elderly community and an expansion in healthcare systems and help, the sector of hospitals and surgical facilities will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast, particularly in advanced economies. Furthermore, an increase in the consumption of hemorrhoid treatments in ambulatory surgery clinics is expected to fuel the segment.

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide hemorrhoid treatment devices market segmentation is into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to a hemorrhoid treatment devices industry analysis, the North America region dominates the global market in 2021. The rapidly developing healthcare industry, greater knowledge of hemorrhoid treatment, and the continuous evolution of hemorrhoid treatment devices among healthcare practitioners boost the regional market. North America provides considerable prospects in the hemorrhoid treatment devices industry. In Asia-Pacific, the industry is expected to grow at a tremendous rate throughout the forecast timeframe, as awareness of hemorrhoids for hemorrhoid operations grows. Furthermore, expansion in the medical sector is likely to increase the market in countries like China, Korea, and India. Moreover, the industry for the region is expected to grow throughout the forecast period because of technological advancements and growth in hemorrhoid treatment market adoption.

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Players

Some of the prominent hemorrhoid treatment devices market companies are Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Boston Scientific Corp., CONMED Corporation, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Surkon Medical Co., Ltd., Cook Medical, and Medline Industries, Inc.

