Anima Biotech To Present And Participate In Panel Discussion At The 5th RNA Targeted Drug Discovery Summit

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action by phenotypic screening with AI driven MOA elucidation, today announced that the company will participate in a panel discussion and give a presentation during Hanson Wade’s 5th RNA Targeted Drug Discovery Summit taking place December 13, 2022 to December 15, 2022 in Boston, MA.



During the conference, Anima Biotech’s chief business officer, Kevin Pong, Ph.D. will join the Biopharma & Investment Partnerships panel – Exploring the Future of RNA Investment & Collaborations Space for Small Molecules. The panel takes place Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 11:50 a.m. ET.

Additionally, Dr. Pong will give a presentation titled “mRNA Lightning Platform-Discovery of Small Molecule mRNA Drugs and their Mechanisms of Action” during the Evolving Platform Technologies to Optimize Biologically Relevant RNA-related Events session. The presentation takes place on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. ET.

The conference on RNA-Targeting Small Molecule Drugs will highlight some of the innovative approaches being pursued to find new small molecule drugs for modulating RNA for therapeutic intervention.

Anima is advancing mRNA Lightning, a novel platform for the discovery of small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action. Our differentiated approach combines high scale phenotypic screening that automates millions of experiments in live mRNA biology with MOAi technology using AI to elucidate the mechanism of action of active molecules. This unparalleled level of automation of phenotypic screening of mRNA modulators together with our AI driven MOA elucidation enabled us to develop a broad pipeline across 18 different discovery programs in various therapeutic areas. With our deep expertise in mRNA biology, we were able to advance them at unprecedented speed and success rate. Anima’s wholly owned pipeline programs are in Fibrosis (Collagen I mRNA biology modulators, preclinical stage in lung fibrosis and applicable across many fibrotic diseases), Oncology (c-Myc mRNA biology modulators and mutation agnostic mKras mRNA biology modulators), and Neuroscience (Tau - Alzheimer's disease and Pain - Nav1.7 mRNA biology modulators). In addition to our own pipeline, we established strategic collaborations with Pharma in partnered programs including our collaborations with Lilly and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com and follow @AnimaBiotech on LinkedIn and Twitter.

