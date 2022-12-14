Third Axiom Solutions Receives Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top Tech Startup Award

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Third Axiom Solutions, a Decision Intelligence data analytics company, today announced that they’re a recipient of the Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2022 Top Tech Startup award. This award spotlights the top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.



“Receiving this award is a major accomplishment for our company and only further illustrates the impact that we’re making in the industry thus far,” said Tim Story, Co-Founder, and Managing Partner of Third Axiom Solutions. “The software used was developed by a group of transportation industry experts who understand the issues carriers and shippers face first-hand. We were founded in 2020 with the sole goal of making day-to-day operations easier on companies to enable them to become more effective and efficient.”

Third Axiom’s decision intelligence and real-time transportation visibility dashboard, Axiom-One, gives insight into companies’ entire transportation network to aid in making the best supply chain decisions as well as prepare for future disruptions in today’s volatile market.

“Since our founding, we have been able to successfully help transportation companies that previously were unable to gain insight into how their business was performing,” continued Story. "These were companies that could not access, store, and interpret their data without going through a manual, labor-intensive process. Third Axiom was able to automate their existing processes and give them insight into how their business was performing to begin their analytics journey.”

The Axiom-One platform equips companies with the technology needed to automate the integration of common transportation data sources, like TMS systems, with advanced AI and ML software capabilities in a cost-effective way. This is all accomplished in a way that enables the platform to adapt to the organization and its customers.

To learn more about the Axiom One platform visit Third Axiom Solutions.

