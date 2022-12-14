Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers Market to Exceed Value of US$ 1.7 Bn by 2031, Reveals TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to the Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers analysis presented in a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.

Generally, older people are at higher risk of developing dementia. Senile dementia is a health condition caused by diseases that lead to brain damage including vascular disease or Alzheimer’s disease. Thus, rise in the older population is leading to increase in the need for Alzheimer’s disease biomarker testing market. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the sales prospects in the market during the forecast period.

The Harvard Chan School (2020) notes that 47 million of population is suffering from dementia globally. Due to swift increase in the number of older population, the number of such patients is anticipated to triple in the upcoming 30 years. According to Alzheimer's Society 2022, about 2 in every 100 individuals with age range of 65-69 are living with dementia. The risk increases with age, approximately doubling every five years. This suggests that around 33 in every 100 individuals over the age of 90+ are suffering from senile dementia. Thus, a rise in the prevalence of dementia is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The risks of dementia increase among people who consume alcohol in higher volume. However, many studies have noted that individuals consuming alcohol in moderate volume show lower risks of dementia in comparison to people who do not consume alcohol or who drink heavily. Some of the key factors responsible for Alzheimer's disease or cognitive decline include lack of physical activity, nutritious diet, sleep, social engagement, and mentally stimulating pursuits, according to a TMR study on the global Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers market.

Key Findings

Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers play important role in predicting the progression of a disease. They also assist in study of test outcomes and prognostic decisions in the disease-modifying therapy clinical trials. Based on the type of biomarker, the CSF biomarkers segment held prominent share of the Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers market in 2021. The growth of the segment is attributed to rise in the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease.

The popularity of immunoassay technique is increasing in the recent years owing to its low-cost and simple nature. The technique can be developed and used for biological samples. The analysts at TMR note that the immunoassays detection technique segment is expected to hold prominent share of the global Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers market during the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to rise in the adoption of the immunoassay technique.

Growth Boosters

Increase in the older populace is leading to rise in the demand for Alzheimer's disease biomarker testing solutions

Rise in the prevalence of neurological diseases and increase inclination of people toward inactive lifestyles are propelling the market

Regional Analysis

The market is projected to gain notable growth prospects in North America during the forecast period. A rise in the prevalence of neurological diseases, increase in R&Ds, and presence of key players in the region is propelling the North America market.

Rise in the prevalence of dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s disease in Asia Pacific is expected to boost the regional market growth in the near future

Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Merck KGaA

AnaSpec, Inc.

Fujirebio

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

NanoSomiX

Imagilys

23andMe, Inc.

QIAGEN

C₂N Diagnostics

Quanterix

Quest Diagnostics



Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers Market Segmentation

Type of Biomarker CSF Biomarkers Amyloid Beta Tau Protein Others Genetic Biomarkers Apolipoprotein E Others Blood Biomarkers

Detection Technique Molecular Diagnostics Immunoassays

End-user Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Others



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

